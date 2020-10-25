Left Menu
Cycling-Britain's Geoghegan Hart wins Giro d'Italia

The 25-year-old started the day 0.86 seconds behind Hindley but he beat the Australian to win the race by 39 seconds and give Ineos-Grenadiers their second Giro title after Chris Froome's 2018 triumph. Dutchman Wilco Kelderman, Hindley's team mate at Sunweb, took third place overall, 1:29 off the pace after the 15.7-km individual time trial between Cernusco sul Naviglio and Milan won by Italian Filippo Ganna.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 25-10-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 21:17 IST
Cycling-Britain's Geoghegan Hart wins Giro d'Italia
Representative image. Image Credit: Pexels

Briton Tao Geoghegan Hart won the Giro d'Italia after beating Maglia Rosa holder Jai Hindley in the final-stage time trial on Sunday. The 25-year-old started the day 0.86 seconds behind Hindley but he beat the Australian to win the race by 39 seconds and give Ineos-Grenadiers their second Giro title after Chris Froome's 2018 triumph.

Dutchman Wilco Kelderman, Hindley's team mate at Sunweb, took third place overall, 1:29 off the pace after the 15.7-km individual time trial between Cernusco sul Naviglio and Milan won by Italian Filippo Ganna. The race had been rescheduled from May 9-31 amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Geoghegan Hart's victory came on the back of a largely disappointing Tour de France from Ineos-Grenadiers after defending champion Egan Bernal pulled out injured in the final week having previously dropped out of contention. The Giro started in horrific fashion for the British outfit as leader Geraint Thomas pulled out after a crash early in the race, only for the team to win seven stages with Geoghegan Hart moving up the ranks until he snatched the overall lead on the last stage.

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

Kenya's COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea's elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

