Soccer-Lille surrender top spot after Nice draw

Unbeaten Lille surrendered the Ligue 1 top spot to Paris St Germain when they were held 1-1 at Nice on Sunday. Burak Yilmaz cancelled out Kasper Dolberg's second-half opener but it was not enough for the northerners to stay above PSG, who lead on goal difference with 18 points from eight games after their 4-0 win against Dijon on Saturday.

Dolberg flicked the ball past Mike Maignan five minutes into the second half to put Nice ahead, before Yilmaz levelled in the 58th minute with a volley from Luiz Araujo's cross. Nice are fifth on 14 points.

Earlier, second-from-bottom Stade de Reims claimed their first win of the season by thrashing nine-man Montpellier, who had Vitorino Hilton and Damien Le Tallec sent off before the break. The game between RC Lens and Nantes was postponed after a series of positive coronavirus cases within the northern club.

Olympique Lyonnais host Monaco later on Sunday.