Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vardy hurts Arsenal again to seal 1-0 win for Leicester

Brendan Rodgers' team has won all three of its away games so far, scoring nine goals in the process. Alexandre Lacazette had a goal disallowed for Arsenal in the fourth minute.

PTI | London | Updated: 26-10-2020 09:30 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 09:30 IST
Vardy hurts Arsenal again to seal 1-0 win for Leicester

Jamie Vardy kept up his brilliant scoring record against Arsenal by coming off the bench to earn Leicester a 1-0 win at Emirates Stadium in the Premier League. Restricted to just the final half-hour while he manages his return from a calf injury, Vardy had enough time to net his 11th league goal against Arsenal — the most he has scored against a single opponent in the competition.

It was an excellent goal, too, with a fine pass over the defense by Youri Tielemans setting free substitute Cengiz Under, who crossed for Vardy to stoop and head home from close range in the 80th minute. Leicester bounced back from home losses to West Ham and Aston Villa to record a first win away to Arsenal since 1973. Brendan Rodgers' team has won all three of its away games so far, scoring nine goals in the process.

Alexandre Lacazette had a goal disallowed for Arsenal in the fourth minute. His near-post header from a corner was ruled out seemingly for offside against Granit Xhaka, who was standing in a central position near the line as the ball went past him and into the net. Otherwise, the hosts barely troubled Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, whose defense sat deep and soaked up pressure — just as it did at Man City in the 5-2 win at Etihad Stadium.

Since opening with a 3-0 win at Fulham, Mikel Arteta's team has averaged just a goal a game in its last five games and star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hasn't scored in that period. Arsenal has won three and lost three of its six matches so far.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Aurobindo inks pact with New Mountain Capital to sell US-based unit for USD 550 mn

Aurobindo Pharma on Monday said it has inked a pact to divest Natrol, a wholly-owned unit of its US-based subsidiary, to private equity firm New Mountain Capital for USD 550 million around Rs 4,048 croreAurobindo Pharma had acquired Natrol ...

Australia refers invasive search of women at Qatar airport to federal police

An incident at Dohas Hamad airport, where Australian women were taken off a plane and subjected to an invasive search after the discovery of a newborn baby abandoned in the terminal, has been referred to Australian federal police, Australia...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Surge in asymptomatic infections in northwestern ChinaChina reported the highest number of asymptomatic COVID-19 cases in nearly seven months, following a mass infection of an unkn...

Xi's carbon neutrality vow to reshape China's five-year plan

Chinese leaders will discuss ambitious new measures to tackle climate change on Monday at a government plenum to finalize a new five-year national development plan after Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to make the country carbon neutra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020