Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bayern forward Gnabry available after negative virus results

Gnabry tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and had been quarantining at home. He had started each of the team's four Bundesliga games before that, scoring a hat trick in the season-opening 8-0 rout of Schalke. Gnabry was set to rejoin the rest of the squad ahead of its Champions League match at Lokomotiv Moscow on Tuesday..

PTI | Munich | Updated: 26-10-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 12:19 IST
Bayern forward Gnabry available after negative virus results

Bayern Munich can count on Serge Gnabry again after the Germany forward tested negative for the coronavirus. Gnabry tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and had been quarantining at home. Bayern said the 25-year-old was tested every day since and had produced negative results each time before antigen tests on Saturday and Sunday “also came back negative.” “The Munich health department has therefore concluded that the PCR test last Tuesday was a false positive and has lifted the isolation measures,” Bayern said Sunday.

Gnabry missed Bayern's 4-0 win over Atlético Madrid in their Champions League opener on Wednesday and the team's 5-0 rout of Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He had started each of the team's four Bundesliga games before that, scoring a hat trick in the season-opening 8-0 rout of Schalke.

Gnabry was set to rejoin the rest of the squad ahead of its Champions League match at Lokomotiv Moscow on Tuesday..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam ready to evacuate 1.3 mln people as typhoon approaches

Vietnam is preparing to evacuate nearly 1.3 million people as it braces for the impact of typhoon Molave, which lashed the Philippines overnight causing flooding, landslides and leaving at least a dozen fishermen missing on Monday.Typhoon M...

SC rejects interim prayer of TN, AIADMK for 50 pc OBC quota in medical seats for 2020-21

The Supreme Court Monday rejected the interim prayer of Tamil Nadu and the AIADMK party for grant of 50 per cent quota in medical seats surrendered by the state in all India quota for under graduate, post graduate and dental courses for the...

Coronavirus restrictions, SAP slump knock European stocks

European stocks sank on Monday, as Italy and Spain imposed fresh restrictions to control a resurgence in coronavirus cases, while shares in German heavyweight SAP slumped 20 after it cut its 2020 outlook.The pan-European STOXX 600 index tum...

Suzi Quatro wants Scarlett Johansson to star in her biopic

Veteran rock singer Suzi Quatro says she would like actor Scarlett Johansson to play the lead in her upcoming biopic. The 70-year-old musician, best known for her songs Can the can, Devil gate drive, Rolling stone, Mamas boy and Wiser than ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020