Soccer-Egypt's Hegazi joins Al Ittihad on loan from West Brom

Egyptian defender Ahmed Hegazi has joined Saudi Professional League side Al Ittihad on loan from West Bromwich Albion and will sign a permanent deal next year, the Premier League club said in a statement https://www.wba.co.uk/news/hegazi-completes-al-ittihad-transfer on Monday. The 29-year-old centre back joined West Brom permanently in 2017 after a successful loan spell from Egyptian side Al Ahly and played 104 games for the Baggies and scoring four goals.

Hegazi has fallen down the pecking order at the club, featuring only once in the English top flight this season, in West Brom's goalless draw against Burnley. Eight-times Saudi champions Al Ittihad are 11th in the 16-team league following a draw and a loss in their opening two matches of the 2020-21 campaign.