Left Menu
Development News Edition

Took me a while to understand outside noise doesn't matter, says Stokes

Rajasthan Royals rode on Stokes' spectacular 107 off 60 balls and an unbeaten 54 by Sanju Samson to chase down a stiff 196-run target set by Mumbai Indians with 10 balls to spare on Sunday night. Asked how he dealt with the ups and downs as a cricketer in the last couple of years, Stokes said: "Outside noise can affect people in different ways, when I was younger it affected me.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 26-10-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 14:42 IST
Took me a while to understand outside noise doesn't matter, says Stokes

England's World Cup-winning all-rounder Ben Stokes says outside noise used to affect him in his younger days but now he pays no heed to it as he has realised that team and people around hold more importance. Rajasthan Royals rode on Stokes' spectacular 107 off 60 balls and an unbeaten 54 by Sanju Samson to chase down a stiff 196-run target set by Mumbai Indians with 10 balls to spare on Sunday night.

Asked how he dealt with the ups and downs as a cricketer in the last couple of years, Stokes said: "Outside noise can affect people in different ways, when I was younger it affected me. "It took me a while to understand that outside noise isn't what matters. It is all about what's within the team or people who have an influence on you, on your career," he told teammate Samson in a video uploaded on IPLT20.com.

Stokes, who had missed the initial matches of the IPL to be with his ailing father Ged in New Zealand, was elevated to the role of an opener by the Royals but he struggled in his new position initially. The Royals, however, persisted with the plan and the move finally paid dividends against Mumbai Indians as Stokes was back to his destructive best, smashing 14 fours and three sixes in his unbeaten knock.

Stokes was delighted to repay the faith the team has shown in him over the years. "I have had backing from everyone at the franchise, I know I haven't delivered to the expectations of that but having that backing from the people that matter in the franchise is really the thing that I sort of pride everything on. It's good to return the faith," Stokes said.

The comprehensive eight-wicket win keeps the inaugural season champions alive in the race for the playoff spot. "To beat a team like Mumbai by eight wickets is fantastic especially considering the momentum that Mumbai probably carried in with the innings that Hardik played. Some special striking. So, yeah great to get a win," he added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Actor who accused Kashyap of rape joins Athawale's party

Actor Payal Ghosh, who accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of raping her, joined the Republican Party of India Athawale on Monday. She along with some others joined the party in the presence of its chief and Union minister Ramdas Athawale.Ghos...

Arjun Munda to launch two Centers of Excellence for Tribal Welfare

Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, Shri Arjun Munda will launch two Centers of Excellence for Tribal Welfare in a collaboration between Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Art of Living AoL through video conference here tomorrow. Gurudev Sri Ravi...

Russia proposes new missile verification regime with U.S. after demise of treaty

The Kremlin on Monday proposed that Russia and the United States agree not to deploy certain land-based missiles in Europe and introduce mutual verification measures to build trust following the demise of the INF nuclear arms control treaty...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip on surging virus cases, stimulus doubts

Global shares started the week on the back foot on Monday as surging coronavirus cases in Europe and the United States clouded the global economic outlook, while Chinas leaders meet to ponder the future of the economic giant.The United Stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020