Soccer-Talking-points from the Bundesliga weekend

Talking-points from the weekend of Bundesliga soccer.

LEIPZIG ADOPT NEW APPROACH IN WERNER'S ABSENCE After selling Timo Werner to Chelsea last season, Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig have adopted a more possession-based approach to make up for the absence of the man who was their top scorer for the last four seasons.

That has been reflected in the statistics - Leipzig's total of 95 shots on goal in five games is the highest in the Bundesliga and they have enjoyed an average of 59% possession, behind only Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. Coach Julian Nagelsmann, a 33-year-old who likens himself to a baker who "mixes things, shoves them in the oven and sees if it tastes good", has switched to a three-man defence and placed an emphasis on the use of attacking wing-backs.

On the left side, Spaniard Angelino - on loan from Manchester City - is regarded as one of the best in the world in his position and is their leading scorer with four goals in all competitions. Before the season started, Nagelsmann said that Leipzig would have to share the goals to make up for Werner's absence and that is exactly what has happened with nine different players getting on the scoresheet.

Leipzig, who top the table with four wins and a draw from five games, visit Manchester United in the Champions League on Wednesday. SCHALKE FAN EXPLAINS HOW HE INFILTRATED BORUSSIA SUPPORTERS

Only 300 spectators were allowed to see the Ruhr derby under COVID-19 rules and away fans were banned completely, yet somehow one supporter from visitors Schalke 04 managed to get in to see his team's 3-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund. The fan, conspicuous in a royal blue Schalke shirt, was photographed during the match quietly looking at his mobile phone while surrounded by yellow-shirted Borussia supporters.

"A friend of mine is a member," he explained in an interview with Germany's Sky Sport. "Obviously I'm not." "All that really mattered to me was that the team recognised me. I went down to the edge of the pitch, where I was naturally sent back to my place. But I think the boys saw me."

The fan said he left after Dortmund's second goal as it was "getting a bit heated". GLADBACH COACH ROSE MAKES PERFECT USE OF FIVE SUBS RULE

Borussia Moenchengladbach coach Marco Rose made full use of his five substitutions as his side hit back to win 3-2 at Mainz 05. Trailing 2-1 at halftime, Rose made all five of his changes between the 54th and 72nd minutes, then watched his side score twice in the final quarter of an hour to win 3-2.

"I am very pleased that we were able to win such a close-fought match from behind," said Rose, who also gave 18-year-old Rocco Reitz his Bundesliga debut. "The guys showed character and a good mentality under difficult conditions."