Left Menu
Development News Edition

CSA's entire board resigns, Olympic body likely to install interim committee

Cricket South Africa's 10-member Board of Directors has resigned, clearing the decks for an interim administrative structure in the crisis-ridden body as sought by the country's olympic committee.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 26-10-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 15:35 IST
CSA's entire board resigns, Olympic body likely to install interim committee
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Cricket South Africa's 10-member Board of Directors has resigned, clearing the decks for an interim administrative structure in the crisis-ridden body as sought by the country's Olympic committee. Six directors, including former acting president Beresford Williams, had stood down following a meeting on Sunday. The remaining four quit on Monday.

"After the Members' Council had deliberated and resolved that in order to best serve the interest of cricket in South Africa, the entire Board should resign - which they did. All Independent and Non-Independent Directors have now resigned," CSA said in a statement on Twitter on Monday. "Following the Members' Council meeting held yesterday, 25 October 2020, the Members' Council received and accepted resignations from Board members." The development comes just days before the start of the domestic season on November 2. England's men's team also arrives next month to play three ODIs and three T20Is.

An interim steering committee is likely to be put in charge of CSA, as per the instruction of the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC). For now, Rihan Richards is in control of cricket in South Africa. He was installed in the newly created position of president of the Members Council - -- the country's highest decision-making body made up of the 14 provincial affiliate presidents -- on Sunday.

The en masse resignation came after several calls in the past months from a range of stakeholders, including the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA), for the Board of Directors to go. As recently as last week, CSA had refused to disband, rejecting suggestions from the Members' Council to comply with SASCOC.

As a result, SASCOC had referred the matter to the country's sports minister Nathi Mthethwa, who had given CSA until Tuesday to provide him with reasons not to use the National Sports and Recreation Act to intervene. Mthethwa had also issued a notice to the ICC that he would be wading into CSA in a bid to reform the organization. Now, CSA may be able to avoid government interference by working with SASCOC and instituting a new administrative structure. CSA has been plagued by allegations of racism, payment issues, and malpractices in administration which has attracted the central government's attention.

It had for long resisted making a report by independent investigators into its affairs public. It later released a summary of the findings, more than two months after it received the report. CSA was also forced to hand over the full report, nearly 500 pages long, to a committee of South African lawmakers after they demanded to see it.

The parts of the report that have been publicly released allegedly revealed serious misconduct and possible acts of corruption.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saini doubtful starter against MI after split webbing in his right hand

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Navdeep Saini is a doubtful starter for their next IPL match against Mumbai Indians after sustaining a split webbing in his right hand during the game against Chennai Super Kings here. It must be noted that...

Infidigit becomes the first Indian agency to win Search Engine Land's Best Retail Search Marketing Award

- Infidigit earns the Best Retail Search Marketing Initiative - SEO title from Search Engine Marketing behemoth, Search Engine Land for Superbalist, the largest fashion e-commerce store in South Africa. MUMBAI, India, Oct. 26, 2020 PRNewswi...

HC quashes poll code violation complaint against Guj minister

The Gujarat High Court on Monday quashed and set aside a criminal complaint against state Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja for alleged violation of the model code of conduct during the 2007 Assembly polls when he was the BJP candidate from A...

Palestinian teen dies after West Bank chase by Israeli army

An 18-year-old Palestinian died early Sunday after being chased by Israeli troops in the West Bank, but the circumstances of his death remain in dispute. Relatives of Amer Snobar said that Israeli troops had beaten him to death, while the I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020