Victoria Premier confident of having crowds for Boxing Day Test

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews on Monday said that he is confident of having a crowd for the Boxing Day Test match between India and Australia.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 26-10-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 16:36 IST
Melbourne Cricket Ground (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews on Monday said that he is confident of having a crowd for the Boxing Day Test match between India and Australia. The announcement has already been made that Victoria will be coming out of its COVID-19 lockdown which ended up lasting for four months.

Melbourne Cricket Ground is all set to host the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia, but Adelaide Oval has been put on standby if there are any complications at the last minute. "I am very confident that we will get a crowd at the MCG for the Boxing Day Test. I don't know how big it will be but there will be a crowd. That's the advice that I have, that's what we're working towards," ESPNCricinfo quoted Andrews as saying.

In the recent Australia-New Zealand women cricket series, a small portion of the crowd was allowed to enter the stadiums at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. Sydney and Canberra will be hosting the white-ball leg of India's tour of Australia as Cricket Australia and the New South Wales state government reached an agreement.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, Cricket Australia and the New South Wales state government knitted together a deal for Indian and Australian players returning from the Indian Premier League (IPL) to quarantine in Sydney and also being granted access to nearby training facilities. NSW government gave its approval, confirming quarantine protocols, but it still requires final sign-off from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), ESPN Cricinfo reported.

Sydney Cricket Ground will play host to the first and second ODIs, slated to take place on November 27 and 29. The teams will then move to Canberra's Manuka Oval for the third ODI and first T20I, to be played on December 1 and December 4. For the final two T20Is, India and Australia will return to Sydney. The pink-ball Test is scheduled to be held at Adelaide Oval.(ANI)

