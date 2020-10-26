Left Menu
Kings XI Punjab beat KKR by eight wickets

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 26-10-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 23:06 IST
Kings XI Punjab beat KKR by eight wickets
Kings XI Punjab beat Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets in an Indian Premier League match on Monday. Batting first, KKR scored 149 for 9 with Shubman Gill scoring 57 off 45 balls while Eoin Morgan hit 40 off 25 balls.

In reply, KXIP scored the runs in 18.5 overs with Mandeep Singh scoring unbeaten 66 not out off 56 balls and Chris Gayle smashed 51 off 29 balls with five sixes. Brief Scores: KKR 149/9 (Shubman Gill 57 off 45 balls, Mohd Shami 3/35).

KXIP 150/2 in 18.5 overs (Mandeep Singh 66 no off 56 balls, Chris Gayle 51 off 29 balls).

