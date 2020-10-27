Rugby-Reds re-sign former All Black Thorn for another year

Queensland Reds coach Brad Thorn has agreed to a one-year extension on his contract after guiding the team to the final of the domestic Super Rugby AU competition. The Reds said they wanted the dual international for longer but decided a short-term deal was the best option due to the uncertainties brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Queensland Chief Executive David Hanham said the Reds would review the coaching set-up at the end of 2021 once there was "certainty" on the broadcast and competition structure for the following year. "We want sustained long-term success, achieving finals footy year-on-year. You've got to build a strong foundation and that's what Brad and the team has done," Hanham said in a statement on Tuesday.

Thorn launched a big clean-out of the Reds after taking the top job at the end of the 2017 season, and the rebuilding side struggled in the broader Super Rugby competition in his first two years in charge. The Reds were more competitive in this year's weaker domestic tournament, however, and pushed the dominant ACT Brumbies in the 28-23 defeat in the Super Rugby AU final.

The former All Blacks enforcer, who also played rugby league for Australia in a 22-season career, said he was glad to retain all his staff for 2021. "It's good to have a consistent squad with minimal changes for next year," he said. "They're all mates and you're seeing that connection out on the field."