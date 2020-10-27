Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai City signs Japanese mid-fielder Goddard

Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC on Tuesday signed England-born Japanese mid-fielder Cy Goddard for the upcoming 2020-21 season. Head coach Sergio Lobera described the mid-fielder as a great talent. "He has developed from a young age at a top-level club like Tottenham and even at his young age, he brings a lot of valuable experience along with his skill.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-10-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 15:11 IST
Mumbai City signs Japanese mid-fielder Goddard

Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC on Tuesday signed England-born Japanese mid-fielder Cy Goddard for the upcoming 2020-21 season. The 23-year-old joins the club on a season-long loan from Italian club Benevento Calcio. A product of English club Tottenham Hotspur's youth academy, Goddard represented Spurs at the U-18, U-21 and U-23 levels before leaving in 2017.

Goddard then moved to Italy where he signed for Serie B side Benevento Calcio on a three-year deal in 2018. In search of more playing time, the young attacking mid-fielder moved to Cypriot club Pafos FC on loan for the 2019-20 season. Goddard is also a youth international for Japan and has worn the Japanese national colours at the U-16 and U-17 levels. "When an opportunity to come to Mumbai City came by, I was eager to come to India, showcase my talent here and develop my game. I am aware of the philosophy we have here with coach Sergio Lobera and it fits right with the way I like to play football,” Goddard was quoted as saying in a statement. Head coach Sergio Lobera described the mid-fielder as a great talent.

"He has developed from a young age at a top-level club like Tottenham and even at his young age, he brings a lot of valuable experience along with his skill. Cy has the potential to grow and become an influential player here at Mumbai City," Lobera said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagaland govt fails to implement road projects: Opposition leader T R Zeliang

Leader of Opposition in Nagaland T R Zeliang has accused the PDA government of failing to implement road projects initiated by the previous DAN dispensation. During the Democratic Alliance of Nagaland DAN regime, the Centre had approved sev...

Mandaviya inaugurates ‘Direct Port Entry facility’ of V.O. Chidambaranar Port

Union Minister of State for Shipping IC, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the Direct Port Entry DPE facility of V.O. Chidambaranar Port Trust by unveiling the e-plaque.While addressing the inauguration ceremony through video conference, S...

Rajya Sabha poll: BJP candidate Naresh Bansal files nomination

Senior BJP leader Naresh Bansal filed his nominations on Tuesday as the partys&#160;candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls from Uttarakhand.&#160; Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Pradesh BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat, Parliamentary Aff...

UP: Police constable kills himself with service revolver

A police constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver in the residential area of Hayat Nagar Police Station on Tuesday. Ankit Yadav 26, who was posted at the Hayat Nagar Police Chowki, hailed from Bijn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020