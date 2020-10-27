Matt Henry doubtful starter for West Indies series

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry has broken his thumb while training with his domestic side Canterbury in the Plunket Shield and as a result, his participation in the upcoming series against West Indies is now under doubt. Henry was hit on his right thumb while batting in the nets, ESPNCricinfo reported.

"Matt was unfortunately struck on the tip of the right thumb while batting in the nets. Matt got an X-ray done immediately after training which confirmed the fracture," ESPNCricinfo quoted Canterbury physio Tim Dovbysh as saying. The physio has also said that it would take four-six weeks for Henry to be fully and as a result, the pacer is most likely to miss the first T20I against West Indies on November 27.

New Zealand is scheduled to play three T20Is and two Tests against and after this series, the Kiwis will host Pakistan in December. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson had also injured his hamstring during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and now Henry's injury has added to the woes of Kiwi management. (ANI)