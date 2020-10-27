De Villiers set to miss Big Bash due to COVID and family issues

Left Menu
The versatile AB de Villiers has decided to skip the Big Bash League (BBL) this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the upcoming birth of his third child but is open to return in future due to "unfinished business" at Brisbane Heat.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 27-10-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 17:49 IST
The versatile AB de Villiers has decided to skip the Big Bash League (BBL) this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the upcoming birth of his third child but is open to return in future due to "unfinished business" at Brisbane Heat. The two factors prompted the former South African skipper to pull out of the T20 league. The 36-year-old is currently playing in the Indian Premier League for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the UAE.

"We are expecting our latest child very soon and with a young, growing family, and the uncertainty around travel and conditions due to COVID-19, we reluctantly decided it wasn't going to be this season," de Villiers said in a statement. "The Heat were great to us last season and I am very open to returning to the club in future. The team didn't get the results we were hoping for and I consider there is some unfinished business to deal with." De Villiers signed a contract with the BBL franchise last season and scored 146 runs at an average of 24.33. The seasoned campaigner has been in fine form in the ongoing IPL, having amassed 324 runs at an average of 54.

Brisbane Heats head coach said the team was keen to have de Villiers' service in the upcoming season. The Big Bash League is scheduled to start on December 3 with a clash between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades.

