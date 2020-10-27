Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer leagues in Israel, UAE sign working agreement

Days after the pact, Israel midfielder Dia Saba signed for UAE league club Al Nasr. "This is something that will attract Israeli people to the UAE," Saba said of the agreement in a video message published by the Abu Dhabi-based league.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-10-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 21:05 IST
Soccer leagues in Israel, UAE sign working agreement
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Soccer leagues in Israel and the United Arab Emirates announced a working agreement Tuesday that follows moves to normalize diplomatic relations between the countries. Leaders of the Israeli Professional Football League and UAE Pro League signed a memorandum of understanding by video conference that includes exploring ideas for competitions between their teams.

The Israeli soccer federation left the Asian Football Confederation in 1974 for political and security reasons. Israel's national and club teams have played in European competitions since the 1990s and the federation is now a member of UEFA. Speaking about the UAE accord, Israeli league chairman Erez Halfon said "it seems that there's more that unites us than divides us." Halfon cited "promotion, sports technologies and social and commercial collaborations" as future working areas.

Israel signed diplomatic pacts with the UAE and Bahrain last month brokered by the United States and sealed at a White House ceremony. Sudan became a third Arab nation to join the accord last week. Days after the pact, Israel midfielder Dia Saba signed for UAE league club Al Nasr.

"This is something that will attract Israeli people to the UAE," Saba said of the agreement in a video message published by the Abu Dhabi-based league.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Thai PM Prayuth vows to carry on despite calls to quit

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on Tuesday dismissed calls from opposition parties to resign at a parliament session he had called to discuss months of protests demanding his departure and reforms to the powerful monarchy. I will not ...

Centre urged to implement Inner Line Permit in Meghalaya

The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council KHADC of Meghalaya on Tuesday unanimously passed two resolutions asking the central and state governments to implement laws for restricting entry of outsiders to the tribal-dominated state. The KH...

Three dead as car rams into motorbike in Jabalpur district

Three persons died on the spot after the motorbike they were riding was hit by a car from behind near Panagar, around 20 kilometers from here, on Tuesday, the police said.Efforts were on to trace the car and its driver said Jabalpur police ...

Rugby-Ireland skipper Sexton insists on performance rather than points

Ireland must make performing well against France their primary focus for Saturdays decisive Six Nations clash and forget about the permutations that could see them crowned champions, captain Johnny Sexton said on Tuesday. A bonus point win ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020