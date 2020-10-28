Soccer-Everton defender Digne's three-match ban reduced to one game

Everton defender Lucas Digne's three-match ban has been reduced to one game following an appeal against his dismissal against Southampton, the English Football Association (FA) said on Tuesday. Digne was shown a red card in Everton's 2-0 defeat at Southampton last weekend for a stamp on Saints defender Kyle Walker-Peters in the 72nd minute.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti had confirmed after the game that the Merseyside club would appeal the decision, which he described as "a joke". "An independent Regulatory Commission has upheld a claim of clearly excessive punishment in relation to Everton FC's Lucas Digne," an FA spokesperson said https://twitter.com/FAspokesperson/status/1321130796963536902.

"The defender was sent off for serious foul play during a Premier League fixture against Southampton FC on Sunday 25 October 2020 and would have been suspended for three fixtures. "However, the independent Regulatory Commission has withdrawn his original suspension and applied a one match suspension instead."

With the red card not rescinded, Digne will miss Sunday's Premier League trip to Newcastle United, but will be available for selection when Everton host Manchester United on Nov. 7 and travel to Fulham on Nov. 21.