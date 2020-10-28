Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Everton defender Digne's three-match ban reduced to one game

Everton defender Lucas Digne's three-match ban has been reduced to one game following an appeal against his dismissal against Southampton, the English Football Association (FA) said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 00:18 IST
Soccer-Everton defender Digne's three-match ban reduced to one game

Everton defender Lucas Digne's three-match ban has been reduced to one game following an appeal against his dismissal against Southampton, the English Football Association (FA) said on Tuesday. Digne was shown a red card in Everton's 2-0 defeat at Southampton last weekend for a stamp on Saints defender Kyle Walker-Peters in the 72nd minute.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti had confirmed after the game that the Merseyside club would appeal the decision, which he described as "a joke". "An independent Regulatory Commission has upheld a claim of clearly excessive punishment in relation to Everton FC's Lucas Digne," an FA spokesperson said https://twitter.com/FAspokesperson/status/1321130796963536902.

"The defender was sent off for serious foul play during a Premier League fixture against Southampton FC on Sunday 25 October 2020 and would have been suspended for three fixtures. "However, the independent Regulatory Commission has withdrawn his original suspension and applied a one match suspension instead."

With the red card not rescinded, Digne will miss Sunday's Premier League trip to Newcastle United, but will be available for selection when Everton host Manchester United on Nov. 7 and travel to Fulham on Nov. 21.

TRENDING

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mizoram could face shortage of medical facilities in case of more COVID-19 patients requiring ventilation: Minister

Mizoram Health Minister R Lalthangliana on Tuesday said the state could face shortage of medical facilities if the number of symptomatic patients needing ventilation increases. He said at least four patients are under ventilation at the Int...

French hospitals saturated by Nov 11 without new measures, French PM told lawmakers

French hospitals intensive care units will be saturated with COVID-19 patients by November 11 if nothing is done to stop the epidemic in France, the French prime minister told lawmakers in a meeting behind closed doors, according to partici...

Fire forces evacuations at Brazil hospital; 1 reported dead

Fire erupted in one of Rio de Janeiros main hospitals on Tuesday, forcing rescue workers to evacuate at least 200 people, some wheeled out in their beds. At least one person reportedly died. The fire began in a basement of the Bonsucesso Fe...

Two Swiss Muslim leaders convicted of spreading al Qaeda propaganda

A Swiss court handed suspended jail terms on Tuesday to two senior officials from a Swiss Islamic group for spreading propaganda supporting al Qaeda, in a retrial which followed their earlier acquittal. Nicolas Blancho, president of the Isl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020