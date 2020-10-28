Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Felix brace gives Atletico Madrid vital Champions League win

Marcos Llorente had put Atletico ahead in the first half, but goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Mergim Berisha swung the fixture in the favour of the visitors early in the second half. But the excellent Felix regained the initiative for his side with an equaliser, before firing in the winner with five minutes to play, going some way to erasing the memory of the 4-0 loss to champions Bayern Munich in their pool opener.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2020 03:30 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 03:30 IST
Soccer-Felix brace gives Atletico Madrid vital Champions League win

Joao Felix bagged a brace for Atletico Madrid as they survived a scare to complete a 3-2 Champions League Group A victory over Red Bull Salzburg and kick-start their European campaign at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium on Tuesday. Marcos Llorente had put Atletico ahead in the first half, but goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Mergim Berisha swung the fixture in the favour of the visitors early in the second half.

But the excellent Felix regained the initiative for his side with an equaliser, before firing in the winner with five minutes to play, going some way to erasing the memory of the 4-0 loss to champions Bayern Munich in their pool opener. Bayern head the table with a full haul of six points after two rounds, followed by Atletico on three, and Lokomotiv Moscow and Salzburg with one each.

Felix's audacious over-head kick inside 15 minutes almost provided an early moment to remember, but his acrobatic effort crashed against the crossbar and away to safety. Atletico did have the lead before the half-hour mark as Llorente picked up the ball 25 yards from goal and drilled the ball low past Salzburg goalkeeper Cican Stankovic, who will feel he should done better.

Llorente should have doubled the advantage shortly afterwards when he found himself one-on-one with Stankovic, but it was Salzburg who scored next. Some sloppy play in midfield turned over possession and the ball eventually reached Szoboszlai, who thrashed his shot past home goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Salzburg made a lightning start to the second half and were ahead inside a minute as Andreas Ulmer’s cross was turned home at the back post by Berisha. But that lead was short-lived as Felix finished a sweeping Atletico move that left him with a tap-in to equalise, before lashing in the winner as the Salzburg defence stood static following a low cross into the box.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Zapata double allows Atalanta to fight back and share points

Striker Duvan Zapata scored twice in six minutes to drag Atalanta back from a two-goal deficit and ensure a 2-2 draw with Ajax Amsterdam in their Champions League Group D clash on Tuesday.The Colombian internationals double came after defen...

Brazil Navy chief says personnel ready despite COVID-19, submarines face technical setback

The readiness of the Brazilian Navy has not been affected by the coronavirus outbreak, despite 8 of personnel catching the virus and 549 people dying of COVID-19, its commander said on Tuesday. Admiral Ilques Barbosa played down the impact ...

Soccer-Real snatch draw at Gladbach with late Casemiro goal

Real Madrid scored two goals in the final minutes with Karim Benzema and Casemiro to rescue a 2-2 draw at Borussia Moenchengladbach in their Champions League Group B match on Tuesday and snap a three-game losing run in the competition.Marcu...

From Spain, top dissident vows to fight for free Venezuela

Leopoldo Lpez, the Venezuelan politician who for years has led some of the biggest challenges to the government of Nicols Maduro, pledged Tuesday from his self-imposed exile in Spain to continue fighting to free his homeland. Lpez, who spen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020