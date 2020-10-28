Cricket-Australia confirms schedule for India series

Australia will kick off its international summer with limited overs series against India in Sydney and Canberra from Nov. 27 before the first test starts in Adelaide on Dec. 17, Cricket Australia said on Wednesday. Australia will play a three-match one-day international series followed by a three-match Twenty20 series against Virat Kohli's side at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and Canberra's Manuka Oval, CA said in a statement.

The second test will proceed at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the traditional Boxing Day slot on Dec. 26, with the third test at the SCG from Jan. 7. The fourth starts at the Gabba in Brisbane from Jan. 15.