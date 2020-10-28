Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Saha's quick scoring ability is invariably underrated, says Tendulkar

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lauded Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batsman Wriddhiman Saha for his "fantastic" knock against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 28-10-2020 08:55 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 08:55 IST
IPL 13: Saha's quick scoring ability is invariably underrated, says Tendulkar
SRH batsman Wriddhiman Saha (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lauded Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batsman Wriddhiman Saha for his "fantastic" knock against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. Saha and David Warner played knocks of 87 and 66 respectively and enabled SRH to get past the 200-run mark.

Both the batsmen had also helped SRH post 77 runs inside the first six overs against Delhi Capitals here at the Dubai International Stadium. Tendulkar was impressed with Saha's cautious yet scintillating knock and said that his quick scoring ability is invariably underrated.

@davidwarner31 the aggressor is FUN to watch. I also feel that @Wriddhipops' quick scoring ability is invariably underrated," Tendulkar tweeted "Very smart batting by @Wriddhipops! Improvised his shots after picking the line and length of the ball. There was no slogging at all. Played a fantastic innings which I thoroughly enjoyed watching," he added.

Both batsmen had put together an opening stand of 107 runs, and finally, this partnership was broken in the 10th over by Ravichandran Ashwin as he dismissed Warner (66). SRH showed no mercy as they thrashed Delhi Capitals by 88 runs here at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

With this win, SRH has moved to the sixth spot in the points table with 10 points while Delhi Capitals has slipped to the third spot with 14 points. SRH will next lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Always focus on delivering the best for team: Rashid Khan after heroics against DC

After helping his team defeat Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH bowler Rashid Khan said he always focuses on delivering the best performance for the team. I always have that thing in mind that whenever I have an opportunity to bowl, I...

Bihar poll: PM Modi urges people to participate in 'festival of democracy' while taking precautions against COVID

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged voters to cast their votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election and participate in the festival of democracy while taking precautions against COVID-19. Polling began Wednesday mor...

Mani Ratnam, Jayendra Panchapakesan to present Tamil anthology 'Navarasa' for Netflix

Filmmakers Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan are joining hands to present the Tamil film anthology Navarasa, based on the nine rasas or emotions for Netflix, the streamer announced on Wednesday. The nine short films will narrate storie...

Study reveals artificially sweetened drinks may not be healthier than sugary drinks

Sugary drinks and artificially sweetened beverages are associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, which suggests artificially sweetened beverages may not be the healthy alternative they are often claimed to be, according to a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020