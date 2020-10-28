Left Menu
Development News Edition

Always focus on delivering the best for team: Rashid Khan after heroics against DC

After helping his team defeat Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowler Rashid Khan said he always focuses on delivering the best performance for the team.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 28-10-2020 09:58 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 09:52 IST
Always focus on delivering the best for team: Rashid Khan after heroics against DC
SRH's Rashid Khan. (Photo/ iplt20.com) . Image Credit: ANI

After helping his team defeat Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowler Rashid Khan said he always focuses on delivering the best performance for the team. "I always have that thing in mind that whenever I have an opportunity to bowl, I always focus on delivering the best for the team," Rashid said during the post-match press conference.

SRH registered a massive 88-run win over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Tuesday. Rashid conceded just seven runs from his four overs and clinched three wickets in the match. David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha played knocks of 66 and 87 respectively in the match, helping SRH post a huge total of 219 runs on the board.

Praising Warner's innings, Rashid said: "He has done a good job for us in the whole competition. It is all about the requirement of the game. Sometimes you need to be aggressive and sometimes you have to be a bit defensive." "He always focuses on what the team requires and not what he needs. He is capable of those brilliant innings. It was good to see him today, so aggressive. He has done a good job so far for us."

SRH are placed on the sixth position on the points table with 10 points. Rashid said the team is taking one game at a time as thinking about reaching in IPL playoffs put extra pressure. "We do not focus on what is going to happen. We just need to focus on what we can do on the game day... If we think about qualification then that we will put extra pressure on us," he said.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Going with clear mind is my biggest strength, focussed on dot balls against DC: Rashid

Sunrisers Hyderabad leg-spinner Rashid Khan says a clear mind is his biggest strength and he reaped the rewards for focussing on bowling more dot balls against Delhi Capitals in their IPL match here. Going into Tuesdays do-or-die contest ag...

Kenya: George Magoha gets advice from Ombajo over school return of all students

Cabinet Secretary for Health, Mutahi Kagwe, and his Education counterpart George Magoha have been offered a solution on how all other students should return to school, according to a news report by Kenyans.co.ke.The advice was offered by Dr...

Tata Motors shares jump nearly 6 pc after earnings announcement

Shares of Tata Motors jumped nearly 6 per cent in early trade on Wednesday after the company said it expects gradual recovery of demand and supply in the coming months. Defying disappointing earnings in the September quarter, the stock open...

Japan not eyeing new reactors to help reach 2050 carbon-neutral goal

Japan is not considering building new nuclear power plants to help it become carbon-free by 2050, the governments top spokesman said on Wednesday.For the worlds fifth-biggest emitter, reining in emissions from utilities that contribute abou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020