Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kimmich believes Bayern Munich were 'lucky' to secure win against Lokomotiv Moscow

Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich believes that his side was lucky to have won the match against Lokomotiv Moscow.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 28-10-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 12:49 IST
Kimmich believes Bayern Munich were 'lucky' to secure win against Lokomotiv Moscow
Joshua Kimmich with teammates (Photo/ Bayern Munich Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich believes that his side was lucky to have won the match against Lokomotiv Moscow. Bayern Munich registered a 2-1 win over Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League here on Tuesday.

"I thought Lokomotiv had a great game. They were good in transition, attacking with some fast players. It was not easy in the second half but in the end, we were lucky to come out with the win," Goal.com quoted Kimmich as saying. Leon Goretzka scored the opening goal of the match in the 13th minute but the opponents managed to level the scores with the help of Anton Miranchuk's strike in the 70th minute.

However, Kimmich netted a goal in the 79th minute to seal the win for Bayern Munich. Kimmich said it was a "hard-fought" victory for the team.

"[It was] a really hard-fought victory. We didn't play badly, but we should have finished it off earlier. We scored quite early on, almost from nothing, but didn't really have a clear chance to get the second, especially after the break. They had some dangerous counters, but in the end we are happy to win despite not being at our best," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Netflix working on 'Assassin's Creed' series with Ubisoft

Netflix is collaborating with gaming company Ubisoft for a live-action series on popular video game Assassins Creed. In a statement, Netflix and Ubisoft announced that they will develop a slate of properties based on the best-selling game.T...

DRU GOLD charts ambitious expansions in India launching 14 stores in 2 months

- Services to help curb imports, ensure transparency in the gold evaluation and pricing MUMBAI, India, Oct. 28, 2020 PRNewswire -- Built on consumer compassion, DRU GOLD, a trusted gold recycling organization, unlocks value from Gold and J...

Scientists find brain abnormalities in COVID-19 patients

An analysis of more than 80 studies reporting complications experienced by COVID-19 patients has revealed that about one-third of them have abnormalities in the frontal lobe of the brain, findings which shed light on the neurological sympto...

LG Velvet, LG Wing 5G Swivel phone launched in India

The LG Wing has been launched in India alongside the LG Velvet. The Indian version of LG Velvet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset as against the Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset found in the global variant.LG Velvet is priced at R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020