Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Flanker Willis will be big asset for England, says forwards coach

Breakdown specialist Jack Willis would bring intensity and physicality to the side if selected to make his debut against Italy in Saturday's Six Nations finale, England forwards coach Matt Proudfoot said.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 12:49 IST
Rugby-Flanker Willis will be big asset for England, says forwards coach

Breakdown specialist Jack Willis would bring intensity and physicality to the side if selected to make his debut against Italy in Saturday's Six Nations finale, England forwards coach Matt Proudfoot said. The Wasps flanker was named the Premiership Players' Player of the Year after a season in which he tallied 46 turnovers -- 27 more than any other player.

The 23-year-old faces stiff competition from established internationals Tom Curry and Sam Underhill in the squad but Proudfoot has backed Willis to become an all-round asset for the squad. "Jack has been really good for his club. His dynamic over the top of the ball has made a big impact," Proudfoot told British media.

"His relentless physicality also stands out. He's always putting himself in the contest, in attack and defence. From a loose forward's perspective, that's exactly what you want. "You want guys who will bring intensity and physicality and whether he's in attack or defence, he's constantly put himself there and hasn't stepped off."

England could win the Six Nations with a bonus-point victory on Saturday, with the game in Rome set to be their first since the tournament was postponed in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak. "We've been in touch with the players on a regular basis during the club season so it's really been a continuation on the Six Nations," Proudfoot said.

"Our focus in this situation has been to go back to basics. That way if you need to adapt, you can adapt very quickly."

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Netflix working on 'Assassin's Creed' series with Ubisoft

Netflix is collaborating with gaming company Ubisoft for a live-action series on popular video game Assassins Creed. In a statement, Netflix and Ubisoft announced that they will develop a slate of properties based on the best-selling game.T...

DRU GOLD charts ambitious expansions in India launching 14 stores in 2 months

- Services to help curb imports, ensure transparency in the gold evaluation and pricing MUMBAI, India, Oct. 28, 2020 PRNewswire -- Built on consumer compassion, DRU GOLD, a trusted gold recycling organization, unlocks value from Gold and J...

Scientists find brain abnormalities in COVID-19 patients

An analysis of more than 80 studies reporting complications experienced by COVID-19 patients has revealed that about one-third of them have abnormalities in the frontal lobe of the brain, findings which shed light on the neurological sympto...

LG Velvet, LG Wing 5G Swivel phone launched in India

The LG Wing has been launched in India alongside the LG Velvet. The Indian version of LG Velvet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset as against the Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset found in the global variant.LG Velvet is priced at R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020