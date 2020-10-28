Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K Police organises 'Run for Unity' to promote oneness

With an aim to inculcate a spirit of oneness and as a part of holding series of events in honour of police martyrs, Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday organised 'Run for Unity' and other sports activities for youth at District Police Line in Rajouri.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 28-10-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 13:18 IST
J-K Police organises 'Run for Unity' to promote oneness
Police organise 'Run for Unity' and other sports activities in Rajouri . Image Credit: ANI

With an aim to inculcate a spirit of oneness and as a part of holding series of events in honour of police martyrs, Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday organised 'Run for Unity' and other sports activities for youth at District Police Line in Rajouri. The run organised to give a message of peace was flagged off from District Police Lines Rajouri by Additional SP Rajouri Liyaqit Ali along with Additional SP Nowshera Girdhari Lal Sharma.

"For physical and mental fitness such activities will be beneficial for youth and they can come out of boredom caused by the coronavirus pandemic," Liaqat Choudhary, Additional SP, Rajouri, Jammu, and Kashmir told ANI. "We have organised sports events on the occasion of Police martyrs day from October 21 to October 30 in the memory of martyrs," he added.

Police personnel, paramilitary military forces, and a number of civilians, especially youngsters participated in the run for unity. The youth were elated as they got the chance to get out of the boredom caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Sports like cricket and volleyball were also organised alongside 'Run for Unity'.

"We are very happy as we are getting the chance to play. Even in the pandemic, we are getting the chance to play and they have ensured necessary precautions for us," said one of the participants. Deputy SSP Vinod Kumar, Zaheer Abbas, Imtiaz Ahmed among other officers of police were also present on this occasion whereas hundreds of police and paramilitary military forces jawans and locals took part in it.

"I would like to thank police personnel for organising Run for Unity and the youngsters also played cricket. Earlier, we were not able to do such activities due to the lockdown. So, I would like to thank them," said another participant. Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri Chandan Kohli said that all the martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir Police 'Parivar' are a source of pride and inspiration for every rank of police and every member of the society. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Netflix working on 'Assassin's Creed' series with Ubisoft

Netflix is collaborating with gaming company Ubisoft for a live-action series on popular video game Assassins Creed. In a statement, Netflix and Ubisoft announced that they will develop a slate of properties based on the best-selling game.T...

DRU GOLD charts ambitious expansions in India launching 14 stores in 2 months

- Services to help curb imports, ensure transparency in the gold evaluation and pricing MUMBAI, India, Oct. 28, 2020 PRNewswire -- Built on consumer compassion, DRU GOLD, a trusted gold recycling organization, unlocks value from Gold and J...

Scientists find brain abnormalities in COVID-19 patients

An analysis of more than 80 studies reporting complications experienced by COVID-19 patients has revealed that about one-third of them have abnormalities in the frontal lobe of the brain, findings which shed light on the neurological sympto...

LG Velvet, LG Wing 5G Swivel phone launched in India

The LG Wing has been launched in India alongside the LG Velvet. The Indian version of LG Velvet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset as against the Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset found in the global variant.LG Velvet is priced at R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020