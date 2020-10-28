Left Menu
Development News Edition

National TT camp gets underway; Sharath Kamal, Anusha to join on Thursday

With focus firmly on qualifying for next year's Tokyo Olympics, the Indian table tennis players on Wednesday resumed their training after almost seven months at the national camp, which got underway at Sonepat with nine paddlers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 15:17 IST
National TT camp gets underway; Sharath Kamal, Anusha to join on Thursday

With focus firmly on qualifying for next year's Tokyo Olympics, the Indian table tennis players on Wednesday resumed their training after almost seven months at the national camp, which got underway at Sonepat with nine paddlers. A total of 11 players and three coaches have given their consent for the 42-day-long camp which will conclude on December 9. Four-time Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Achanta Sharath Kamal and Anusha Kutumbale will be joining the camp on Thursday.

Senior players G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai, who had left early this month for Europe to train and participate in the leagues there, are expected to join once they return. It is the first national camp for the sport since the imposition of the nationwide lockdown in March to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. "It's a good beginning and I am sure everybody at the camp will love to get on with good training and practice with the partners," world no. 31 Sharath Kamal was quoted as saying in a release. "For us, this would be the best way to go about it and prepare for the Olympic qualifiers with complete focus. Whatever little we did during the lockdown at home was not adequate and lacked the intensity and concentration.

"Now it is a serious business. The camp will allow us to assess our fitness and strike a rhythm which you don't get when you practice alone," he added. At the camp venue, all precautions have been factored in as per the Standard Operating Procedure laid down by the Sports ministry and Sports Authority of India.

"We have been making sustained efforts and were constantly in touch with SAI and the players. Now that it is happening, the camp will help them come into good shape, kind of match-ready fitness, before the Games qualifications next year," TTFI secretary general M P Singh said. The campers: Men: A. Sharath Kamal, Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah, Sudhanshu Grover and Jubin Kumar.

Women: Sutirtha Mukherjee, Archana Kamath, Anusha Kutumbale, Takeme Sarkar, Kaushani Nath and Diya Chitale. Coaches: Arup Basak, Sunil Babras and Sachin Shetty.

Masseur: Amarjit Singh..

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Under-pressure German COVID-19 test lab produces run of false positives

A German laboratory wrongly diagnosed 58 out of 60 coronavirus tests as positive, a newspaper reported on Wednesday, after a hospital become suspicious of the results and retested the patients.The MVZ Laboratory in Augsburg, Bavaria, blamed...

Pope says "lady" COVID must be obeyed, forgoes mask

Pope Francis on Wednesday described the COVID-19 pandemic as a tough lady taskmaster who must be obeyed, but he and most close aides did not wear masks at his general audience.At the start of the indoor audience, Francis apologized to peopl...

Two Kerala ministers get bail in assembly ruckus case

A court here on Wednesday granted bail to two Kerala ministers in a criminal case registered in connection with the ruckus inside the state Assembly in 2015 during the tenure of previous congress-led UDF government. Chief Judicial Magistrat...

2 Army personnel injured in mine blast along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Two Army personnel were injured in a mine blast along the Line of control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Wednesday, official sources saidThe two personnel stepped on an anti-personnel mine triggering a blast during patrolling ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020