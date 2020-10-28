'Our boy coming home': Mahmudullah on Shakib's return

Bangladesh's all-rounder Mahmudullah has said that the side is eager to welcome back Shakib-Al-Hasan with open arms. Last year, Shakib-Al-Hasan was handed a 12-match ban for breaching the ICC's anti-corruption code. His offences related to two tournaments in 2018: an ODI tri-series in January, and one match in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The ICC had charged Shakib for failing to report two approaches to engage in corrupt conduct during the tri-series and in an IPL match. "Our boy is coming back home, which makes me very happy. We know that Shakib has been the best player for so many years, for the Bangladesh cricket team. We are all eagerly waiting for his return to the dressing room. It feels good to know that we can see him, talk to him and spend time with him," ESPNCricinfo quoted Mahmudullah as saying.

Since the ban, Mahmudullah has been staying away from the public eye and he has also moved to the USA for the time being. "Shakib is a champion player. I think it will not take him long to get back to rhythm. I believe that he will get it back as soon as he enters the cricket field. The biggest thing is that we can fill up the gap that his absence had created. He always makes important contributions with the bat and ball," said Mahmudullah.

Bangladesh's cricket team was last seen in action in March this year. After that, the side has not stepped on to the park due to the coronavirus pandemic. Their next international assignment is likely to be a home series against West Indies in January 2021. (ANI)

