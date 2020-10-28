Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Our boy coming home': Mahmudullah on Shakib's return

Bangladesh's all-rounder Mahmudullah has said that the side is eager to welcome back Shakib-Al-Hasan with open arms.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 28-10-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 17:16 IST
'Our boy coming home': Mahmudullah on Shakib's return
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib-Al-Hasan (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh's all-rounder Mahmudullah has said that the side is eager to welcome back Shakib-Al-Hasan with open arms. Last year, Shakib-Al-Hasan was handed a 12-match ban for breaching the ICC's anti-corruption code. His offences related to two tournaments in 2018: an ODI tri-series in January, and one match in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The ICC had charged Shakib for failing to report two approaches to engage in corrupt conduct during the tri-series and in an IPL match. "Our boy is coming back home, which makes me very happy. We know that Shakib has been the best player for so many years, for the Bangladesh cricket team. We are all eagerly waiting for his return to the dressing room. It feels good to know that we can see him, talk to him and spend time with him," ESPNCricinfo quoted Mahmudullah as saying.

Since the ban, Mahmudullah has been staying away from the public eye and he has also moved to the USA for the time being. "Shakib is a champion player. I think it will not take him long to get back to rhythm. I believe that he will get it back as soon as he enters the cricket field. The biggest thing is that we can fill up the gap that his absence had created. He always makes important contributions with the bat and ball," said Mahmudullah.

Bangladesh's cricket team was last seen in action in March this year. After that, the side has not stepped on to the park due to the coronavirus pandemic. Their next international assignment is likely to be a home series against West Indies in January 2021. (ANI)

Also Read: Bangladesh team gets ready to welcome Shakib as his ban ends on Thursday

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa's president in quarantine as virus cases rise

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has announced he has gone into quarantine after coming into contact with a dinner guest who has tested positive for COVID-19. Ramaphosa came into contact with a guest at a dinner of 35 people in Johan...

Mastercard profit falls as pandemic hits spending volumes

Mastercard Inc reported a 28 slump in quarterly profit on Wednesday as fewer people used its cards to shop, travel and pay bills during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting transaction volumes for the payment processor.The pandemic has forced com...

Pawar blames Centre's policies for soaring onion prices

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday blamed the central governments policies for the spiralling prices of onion and said he would speak to the Centre about the stock limit imposed on the commodity traders. Traders kept off the onion auction ...

Libyan investigators find more mass graves in recaptured city

Libyan authorities have dug 12 bodies from four more unmarked graves in the city of Tarhouna, adding to the scores of corpses already discovered since the area was recaptured in June by the Government of National Accord GNA. Tarhouna had fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020