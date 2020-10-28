Left Menu
Formula 1: Pierre Gasly to continue with AlphaTauri for 2021 season

Scuderia AlphaTauri has confirmed that Pierre Gasly will continue with the team for the 2021 Formula 1 season.

ANI | Faenza | Updated: 28-10-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 17:24 IST
Pierre Gasly (Photo/ Scuderia AlphaTauri Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Scuderia AlphaTauri has confirmed that Pierre Gasly will continue with the team for the 2021 Formula 1 season. The 24-year-old Frenchman first joined the team at the 2017 Malaysian Grand Prix, before moving to Red Bull Racing for the 2019 season. After returning to Scuderia AlphaTauri halfway through 2019, Pierre has proven his capabilities time and time again, qualifying and finishing consistently in the top 10.

In the 2020 season so far, Gasly has lifted his maiden title in the Italian Grand Prix at Monza. "I'm extremely happy to continue with Scuderia AlphaTauri for another season! This year is going very well, and we are on track to have our most successful season in the team's history. I feel we have a very strong relationship, we have managed to take every opportunity that's come our way, the best one at the Italian Grand Prix," the Frenchman said in a statement.

"Winning my first Formula 1 race in Monza was a very special moment for me, and it was made extra sweet to deliver a second win in the team's history, so I'm very proud of that. I'll do my maximum to push the team and take all my responsibility to bring it as far forward as I can. I'm looking forward to next year's challenge and continuing with AlphaTauri both as a premium fashion brand and a racing team, to keep performing as much as I can to achieve even more success in the future," he added. Franz Tost, Team Principal, said: "Since he came back to the team last year, he consistently showed extremely good performances achieving two podiums, with a second place in Brazil in 2019 and a win at the team's home race at this year's Italian Grand Prix. Pierre has proven to be highly competitive also thanks to his great race craft, extracting the car's potential at every race and giving valuable feedback to his engineers.

"He is mentally very strong, he is always motivated and when he sets a goal he gives it his all to achieve it. I'm looking forward to extending this cooperation and having a successful 2021 season together," he added. (ANI)

