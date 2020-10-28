Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shastri asks Suryakumar Yadav to be patient about national team call up

Minutes after Suryakumar Yadav's match-winning knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), India head coach Ravi Shastri asked the Mumbai Indians' batsman to be patient to get a national team call-up.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 29-10-2020 00:45 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 23:43 IST
Shastri asks Suryakumar Yadav to be patient about national team call up
Mumbai Indians' batsman Suryakumar Yadav (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Minutes after Suryakumar Yadav's match-winning knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), India head coach Ravi Shastri asked the Mumbai Indians' batsman to be patient to get a national team call-up. Suryakumar played an unbeaten knock of 79 runs against RCB as Mumbai Indians chased down the total of 165 with five wickets in hand and five balls to spare.

"Surya namaskar. Stay strong and patient @surya_14kumar #MIvsRCB," Shastri tweeted. On Monday, the selection committee announced the squads for all three formats for the upcoming series between India and Australia.

Suryakumar Yadav did not find a place in the white-ball squad and as a result, many users on social media started to ask as to why Suryakumar has not been selected even after consistent performances in domestic cricket and Indian Premier League (IPL). India spinner Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday had slammed Suryakumar Yadav's omission from the squad for the Australia tour and said it looks like there are different rules for different people.

Harbhajan also ended up asking the selectors to go and see Suryakumar Yadav's records in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL). "Don't know what else @surya_14kumar needs to do get picked in the team india.. he has been performing every ipl and Ranji season..different people different rules I guess @BCCI. I request all the selectors to see his records," Harbhajan had tweeted.

In the ongoing IPL, Suryakumar Yadav has so far scored 362 runs from 12 matches at an average of 40.22.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

Ahead of U.S. poll, Trump ends a U.S. restriction applying to Israeli settlements

Entertainment News Roundup: Comedian Jon Stewart to return to TV on Apple's streaming service; AMC to reopen eight theaters in California

Spain doubts Gibraltar border deal possible without Brexit agreement -source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany to go into circuit-break lockdown as coronavirus surges

Germany will impose an emergency month-long lockdown that includes the closure of restaurants, gyms and theatres to reverse a spike in coronavirus cases that risks overwhelming hospitals, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.We need t...

U.S. rejection throws WTO leadership race into confusion

The World Trade Organizations bid to select a new leader was plunged into uncertainty on Wednesday after the United States rejected the Nigerian woman proposed as the global trade watchdogs next director-general.Just six days before the U.S...

Arrest made in 2008 kidnapping of New York Times journalist

An Afghan man has been brought to the United States to face charges in the 2008 gunpoint kidnapping of a journalist for The New York Times and two other men in Afghanistan, federal authorities announced Wednesday. The charges against Haji N...

Fire at garbage dumping site in Noida, none hurt

A fire broke out at a garbage dumping site in Noidas Sector 54 late on Wednesday night, officials saidFive fire tenders were rushed to the spot which brought the blaze under control in around 45 minutes, a police spokesperson said.&#160; Fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020