Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai bowled in right areas in last 5, we were 20 runs short: Kohli

"They bowled in good areas and they bowled in right channels in the last five overs and we were 20 runs short of what could have been a par-score," Kohli said at the post-match presentation. According to Kohli, his team was in the game till the 17th over of Mumbai's chase, but the opposition batted well and finished the game in a professional manner.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 28-10-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 23:56 IST
Mumbai bowled in right areas in last 5, we were 20 runs short: Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday praised Mumbai Indians' death bowling, saying it ensured his team fell 20 runs short of a par-score in their IPL game. After restricting RCB to 164 for six, thanks to their effective death bowling led by pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (3/14), Mumbai Indians rode on Suryakumar Yadav's blistering 79 to chase down the target with five wickets and as many balls to spare.

"It was a strange phase of batting out there (in the last five overs), everything we hit went to the fielders and right into the hands as well, these things happen on the field. "They bowled in good areas and they bowled in right channels in the last five overs and we were 20 runs short of what could have been a par-score," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

According to Kohli, his team was in the game till the 17th over of Mumbai's chase, but the opposition batted well and finished the game in a professional manner. "Still I think we gave a good fight with the ball and were in the game right till about 17th over and it was a decent effort by the boys. "The game was tight till about the 17th, probably we needed a couple of wickets there, they batted really well to play that phase out and finish professionally," added Kohli.

RCB, despite the loss, are sitting at the second spot in the points table and Kohli felt if the team wins the final two games, then it would finish in the top two. "Some teams peak early and some teams have off games at the wrong time. I think, the bottom half of the table, those teams are playing some really good cricket. "We are going to focus on what we can do, we have two more games, we win both, then we definitely finish top two," said Kohli.

Winning skipper Kieron Pollard lauded Suryakumar, saying time and again he has stamped his class. "Time and time again, no matter the situation, he (Surya) continues to show the class of a player he is. He must be very, very disappointed not to don the blue as yet for India but I think he is very, very close. "As a spectator I am looking from the outside, he has done some amazing things for us in this franchise and the most he can do is continue to make the bat talk and score runs for us and, hopefully, that takes us all the way," said Pollard.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

Ahead of U.S. poll, Trump ends a U.S. restriction applying to Israeli settlements

Entertainment News Roundup: Comedian Jon Stewart to return to TV on Apple's streaming service; AMC to reopen eight theaters in California

Spain doubts Gibraltar border deal possible without Brexit agreement -source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany to go into circuit-break lockdown as coronavirus surges

Germany will impose an emergency month-long lockdown that includes the closure of restaurants, gyms and theatres to reverse a spike in coronavirus cases that risks overwhelming hospitals, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.We need t...

U.S. rejection throws WTO leadership race into confusion

The World Trade Organizations bid to select a new leader was plunged into uncertainty on Wednesday after the United States rejected the Nigerian woman proposed as the global trade watchdogs next director-general.Just six days before the U.S...

Arrest made in 2008 kidnapping of New York Times journalist

An Afghan man has been brought to the United States to face charges in the 2008 gunpoint kidnapping of a journalist for The New York Times and two other men in Afghanistan, federal authorities announced Wednesday. The charges against Haji N...

Fire at garbage dumping site in Noida, none hurt

A fire broke out at a garbage dumping site in Noidas Sector 54 late on Wednesday night, officials saidFive fire tenders were rushed to the spot which brought the blaze under control in around 45 minutes, a police spokesperson said.&#160; Fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020