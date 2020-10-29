Soccer-Man United full back Telles tests positive for COVID-19
Manchester United defender Alex Telles has tested positive for COVID-19 but is showing no symptoms and is expected to return to action soon, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 07:54 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 07:54 IST
Manchester United defender Alex Telles has tested positive for COVID-19 but is showing no symptoms and is expected to return to action soon, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. Telles, who arrived at Old Trafford from Porto earlier this month, missed the weekend's goalless draw with Chelsea and was absent from United's matchday squad for Wednesday's 5-0 Champions League win over RB Leipzig.
"Telles has tested positive for coronavirus so he's been out for a few days," Solskjaer told reporters on Wednesday. "No symptoms though, so he'll be fine. Back soon." The Brazilian full back thanked fans for their support.
"I want to say that I am fine, isolated and soon I will be back with all my strength to help my team mates," he said on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CG55SRqguGq.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
- Solskjaer
- Brazilian
- Alex Telles
- Porto
ALSO READ
Soccer-Van de Beek has big part to play for Man Utd, says Solskjaer
Soccer-Less euphoria for United's Solskjaer after PSG win
Football's edge is gone without fans, can't wait for them to be back: Solskjaer
Manchester United deserved to win: Solskjaer after victory over PSG
Soccer-Solskjaer's United finally have strength in depth