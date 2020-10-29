Left Menu
Development News Edition

Young all-rounder Green makes it to Australia squad for India series, Henriques also returns

Australia on Thursday included young all-rounder Cameron Green in their T20 and ODI squad for the limited-overs series against India while Moises Henriques returned to national fold after three years following his exploits in the Big Bash League.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 29-10-2020 09:39 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 09:39 IST
Young all-rounder Green makes it to Australia squad for India series, Henriques also returns

Australia on Thursday included young all-rounder Cameron Green in their T20 and ODI squad for the limited-overs series against India while Moises Henriques returned to national fold after three years following his exploits in the Big Bash League. India will play three One-day Internationals (November 27, 29, December 2) and as many T20Is (December 4, 6, 8) against Australia before the much-awaited Test series. "Cameron's domestic form has been outstanding and he has carried it through for Western Australia this summer. As a potential player of the future this is an opportunity for him to be part of the squad and build on his experience," national selector Trevor Hohns was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia.

Australia have focussed on batting all-rounders while picking their limited overs squad. Considered one for the future, Green's maiden international call up is on expected lines. Recently, former Australia skipper Greg Chappell had said that Green is a serious talent, the best he has seen since Ricky Ponting. Henriques had led Sydney Sixers to the KFC Big Bash last summer with a strike rate of just under 150.

"Moises is a tremendous cricketer with loads of experience and is a great person to have around the group. His form was extremely impressive in leading the Sixers to the BBL title last summer and he has played well at the start of this season," Hohns said. Mitchell Marsh, who injured his ankle during the ongoing Indian Premier League in the UAE, was not considered but he may make a comeback to the side for the A side before the Test series, starting December 17 in Adelaide.

"Mitch will commence some low intensity fitness and skills in the coming weeks and selectors are hopeful of his return to play in the Australia A fixtures in early December and then for him to be fully fit to perform his role in the side as an all-rounder," Hohns said. "What we do have is like for like replacements in Moises and Cameron as batting all-rounders in line with our selection approach for one-day cricket," he added.

Australia ODI & T20 squad: Aaron Finch (C), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey , Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner and Adam Zampa..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

Spain doubts Gibraltar border deal possible without Brexit agreement -source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Getac becomes first manufacturer to bring integrated LiFi technology to rugged mobile computing market

Company now working closely with selected strategic customers to commercialise new solution based on specific industry applications and requirements TAIPEI, Oct. 29, 2020 PRNewswire -- Getac has announced that it is bringing integrated LiF...

Unbxd mentioned as a representative vendor by Gartner in its 2020 Market Guide for Product Information Management Solutions

SAN MATEO, California, Oct. 29, 2020 PRNewswire -- Unbxd Inc., a leading provider of AI-based Commerce Search and Product Discovery solution has been listed as a representative vendor in Gartners latest market guide titled Market Guide for ...

Buhari launches 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem and Appeal Fund

President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari on October 28 has launched the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem and Appeal Fund with N10 million, according to a news report by Premium Times.The ceremony took place before the commencement of the ...

Florida man charged with changing governor's voting address

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis couldnt initially cast his ballot this week because someone illegally changed his address online, a complication that resulted in a suspects arrest on felony charges and raised questions about the security of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020