Solskjaer gives reason behind Rashford not taking penalty against RB Leipzig

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given the reason behind Marcus Rashford not taking the penalty in the Champions League fixture against RB Leipzig.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 29-10-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 18:55 IST
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given the reason behind Marcus Rashford not taking the penalty in the Champions League fixture against RB Leipzig. United defeated RB Leipzig 5-0 in the Champions League fixture on Wednesday (local time) at Old Trafford.

Rashford did not start for United, but he ended up scoring three goals after coming from the bench. Anthony Martial had scored the fourth goal for United through a penalty after being fouled in the area, but it was Rashford who was initially going to take the penalty.

"Before the game, I said Anthony was going to take that penalty and that's it. If you look at the starting squad it was either Antho' or Paul [Pogba] to take it and Paul was taken off," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying. In the match against RB Leipzig, United won 5-0 with three goals coming from Rashford, while the other two were scored by Martial and Mason Greenwood respectively.

United will now head to a crucial Premier League clash against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday. After this Premier League match, United will lock horns in the Champions League group-stage fixture against Istanbul Basaksehir in Turkey. (ANI)

