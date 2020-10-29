Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports News Roundup: Giants player tests positive for COVID-19; Stars remove interim tag, name Bowness coach and more

He had been the interim head coach since Dec. 10, when the team fired Jim Montgomery for "unprofessional conduct." Dodgers beat Rays to snap 32-year World Series drought The Los Angeles Dodgers ended decades of heartbreak with their first World Series win since 1988 on Tuesday, a 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Arlington sealing the best-of-seven championship 4-2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-10-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 22:27 IST
Sports News Roundup: Giants player tests positive for COVID-19; Stars remove interim tag, name Bowness coach and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Giants player tests positive for COVID-19

The New York Giants on Thursday announced that a player tested positive for COVID-19. NFL Network reported that it was an offensive lineman and that all but four of the team's linemen are in quarantine.

Stars remove interim tag, name Bowness coach

The Dallas Stars named Rick Bowness as their head coach on Thursday, rewarding the interim coach who guided them to the Stanley Cup Final. He had been the interim head coach since Dec. 10, when the team fired Jim Montgomery for "unprofessional conduct."

Dodgers beat Rays to snap 32-year World Series drought

The Los Angeles Dodgers ended decades of heartbreak with their first World Series win since 1988 on Tuesday, a 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Arlington sealing the best-of-seven championship 4-2. The Dodgers' triumph at their third World Series appearance in four years closed out a shortened season in which the final three playoff rounds were held at four neutral-site locations in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Raptors G Davis arrested on assault charge

Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis was arrested Tuesday night in New York City and charged with assault and criminal mischief, according to multiple media reports. He allegedly assaulted a woman at a luxury apartment hotel in Midtown Manhattan. USA Today said the 20-year-old woman told authorities she was Davis' girlfriend. He is alleged to have hit her in the face, causing pain to her eye, and breaking the screen of her phone.

New Zealand Open cancelled because of COVID-19

Organisers of next year's New Zealand Open golf tournament have had to cancel the event because of the uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament was scheduled to be held on two courses in the South Island town of Queenstown in February.

Djokovic marks Italian teenager Sinner as a potential number one

Novak Djokovic feels Italian teenager Jannik Sinner leads the pack of 'Next Gen' players with the potential of becoming a future world number one, the Serbian said after all but securing his year-end top ranking with a win in Vienna on Wednesday. Djokovic saved four set points in the opener against Croatia's Borna Coric to win 7-6(11) 6-3 to reach the third round of the Erste Bank Open in the Austrian capital.

Los Angeles parades on hold in the 'City of Champions'

In a year when it seemed like nothing could go right, the sports Gods smiled on Los Angeles, rewarding long-suffering fans of the city's beloved Dodgers and Lakers with titles just weeks apart, but formal celebrations will have to wait due to COVID-19. The Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday to clinch the club's first championship in 32 years after enduring heartbreaking losses in the 2017 and 2018 World Series.

Olympics: Japanese gymnast Uchimura tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of key meet

Japanese gymnast Kohei Uchimura has tested positive for COVID-19 ten days before he was due to take part in an international meet seen as a major test of Tokyo's capacity to hold events ahead of next year's Olympics, organisers announced on Thursday. The meet is set to be the first international event to be held at a Tokyo Olympic venue since the Games were postponed in March due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

Jimmy Orr, 1958 NFL Rookie of Year, dies at 85

Two-time Pro Bowl receiver and 1958 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Jimmy Orr died Tuesday at age 85. Orr died at his home in Brunswick, Ga.

World Series sets new ratings low

The Los Angeles Dodgers' run to the championship was the least-watched World Series in history, according to figures released by Nielsen Media Research. The six games on Fox averaged a 5.2 rating and 9.8 million viewers, down 32 percent from the previous low. That came in 2012 when an average of 12.7 million people watched the San Francisco Giants sweep the Detroit Tigers. That series drew a 7.6 rating.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Health News Roundup: U.S. strikes deal with Lilly for potential COVID-19 antibody drug; UK says COVID-19 vaccine roll out could start before Christmas and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Militaries of South Sudan, Uganda confirm clash near border

South Sudans army has accused Ugandas army of making a major incursion into its territory that led to fighting in which two South Sudanese soldiers were killed. Ugandas military confirms an incident between the two armies but says it happen...

U.S. judge delays extradition of Carlos Ghosn's accused escape plotters to Japan

A federal judge on Thursday granted a last-minute request to stop the U.S. government from turning over to Japan two men accused of helping smuggle former Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn out of the country while he was awaiting trial ...

IPL 13: Nagarkoti didn't have enough runs to defend in last over, says Morgan

After facing a six-wicket defeat against Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan said that pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti did not have enough runs to defend in the last over as Ravindra Jadeja comfortably dragged his side ov...

Samajwadi Party objects to red, green tiles resembling party flag in Gorakhpur toilet

The Samajwadi Party SP has taken objection to red and green tiles being used in a toilet at the Lalit Narayan Mishra Railway Hospital in Gorakhpur stating that it has hurt the feelings of its party workers and is an insult to the partys fla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020