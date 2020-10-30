Rugby-Two women's Six Nations games postponed amid COVID-19 cases

The women's Six Nations games between France and Ireland and Wales against Scotland have been postponed due to COVID-19 cases in the camps.

The French rugby federation told Reuters on Thursday that France's game had been postponed following an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the French camp. The game was scheduled for Sunday in Dublin after France had agreed to play away to avoid a 14-day quarantine for the Irish upon their return home.

Les Bleues drew 13-13 against Scotland last Sunday, a result that handed the title to England. Later on Thursday, Scotland's game away to Wales was also postponed after one of their players tested positive for COVID-19.

Scotland Rugby said in a statement https://www.scottishrugby.org/news/scottish-rugby-statement-scotland-women that the player is asymptomatic and in self-isolation as per the Scottish government's health guidelines. The Six Nations confirmed that four other Scottish players were withdrawn from the squad after coming in close contact with members of the French camp, who had since tested positive for the virus.

"These developments have made it unviable for Scotland to field a competitive team against Wales and a decision was made to also postpone this fixture," the Six Nations said in a statement https://www.sixnationsrugby.com/2020/10/29/announcement-two-womens-six-nations-matches-postponed.