Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Alderweireld’s hometown dream remains unfulfilled in Antwerp

But an opportunity to fulfil a childhood dream and play at the city’s Bosuil Stadium on Thursday failed to materialise - 21 years after his first disappointment. The Belgian international defender, 31, was hoping for a run-out in Spurs' Europa League clash against Antwerp but manager Jose Mourinho started him on the bench to give his fringe players an opportunity amid a taxing schedule for the London club.

Reuters | Antwerp | Updated: 30-10-2020 02:51 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 02:51 IST
Soccer-Alderweireld’s hometown dream remains unfulfilled in Antwerp

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld is so attached to his home town he has a tattoo of Antwerp Cathedral on his arm. But an opportunity to fulfil a childhood dream and play at the city’s Bosuil Stadium on Thursday failed to materialise - 21 years after his first disappointment.

The Belgian international defender, 31, was hoping for a run-out in Spurs' Europa League clash against Antwerp but manager Jose Mourinho started him on the bench to give his fringe players an opportunity amid a taxing schedule for the London club. Any chance of a cameo for Alderweireld evaporated, however, when Spurs went 1-0 down and an irritated Mourinho brought on four attacking substitutes at halftime in a bid to turn things round.

When the manager also sent on striker Harry Kane, Alderweireld‘s chance to finally play at the Bosuil was over. The Belgium international hails from Ekeren, to the north of the city, and played for Germinal Ekeren as a youngster.

"We were set to play a curtain raiser in the stadium. It was a dream for a 10-year-old, playing in a real stadium, with supporters in the stands. I looked forward to it for weeks," Alderweireld told reporters before the game. "But on the day it rained so hard our game was called off to spare the pitch. You don’t understand what a disappointment that was."

There was probably a similar sense of frustration for Alderweireld after Thursday's match, not only because an ambition remains unfulfilled but also due to an upset defeat for Tottenham. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Health News Roundup: U.S. strikes deal with Lilly for potential COVID-19 antibody drug; UK says COVID-19 vaccine roll out could start before Christmas and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-From abortion rights to 'magic mushrooms,' U.S. voters will decide

Voters in 32 U.S. states and the District of Columbia will have the opportunity on Tuesday to approve or reject a wide range of ballot questions, ranging from proposals on elections, abortion rights and taxes to even one on legalizing magic...

Walmart removes guns, ammunition on display at US stores

Walmart says it has removed ammunition and firearms from displays at its US stores, citing civil unrest in some areas. The nations largest retailer, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, sells firearms in about half of its 4,700 stores.We have se...

Tech giants report higher profits - some more than others

Five technology giants are reporting earnings Thursday, providing the latest indication of whether they are rebounding from an economic slowdown earlier this year. The results come a day after the CEOs of Facebook, Google and Twitter testif...

Alphabet sales growth revived as advertisers flock back to Google

Google parent Alphabet Inc on Thursday powered back to sales growth, beating analysts estimates for the third quarter as businesses initially hobbled by the coronavirus pandemic resumed advertising with the internets biggest supplier of ads...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020