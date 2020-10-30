Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Scotland will welcome Maitland back after Barbarians incident

Sean Maitland will be welcomed back into Scotland's squad for the Autumn Nations Cup after being part of a group of Barbarians players who breached COVID-19 regulations and caused the cancellation of last weekend’s game against England.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2020 03:30 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 03:30 IST
Rugby-Scotland will welcome Maitland back after Barbarians incident

Sean Maitland will be welcomed back into Scotland's squad for the Autumn Nations Cup after being part of a group of Barbarians players who breached COVID-19 regulations and caused the cancellation of last weekend’s game against England. Scotland coach Gregor Townsend left the 32-year-old winger out of this weekend’s Six Nations clash against Wales after the incident, in which a group of Barbarians players broke bio-secure regulations go out to a restaurant in the build-up to the game against England.

It caused the match to be called off, at heavy cost to the Rugby Football Union, and charges were brought against 13 players on Thursday, although it was not clear if Maitland is one of them. "Obviously, Sean was very disappointed in himself and showed lots of contrition and understands the situation was a serious one. But everyone makes mistakes and not being involved this week is a blow for him," Townsend told a news conference ahead of Saturday’s game against Wales in Llanelli.

"But we see him coming back to our squad when he’s available. He’s getting close to 50 caps. He had an outstanding game in the quarter-final (of the European Champions Cup) against Leinster for Saracens so he’s still in very good form. We do see him coming back into the squad.” Townsend said he too was disappointed by the incident.

"It was disappointing for rugby that an international game was called off because a group of players did something they said they wouldn’t do, or signed up not to do. In these circumstances. Things that are considered minor in normal times can have a huge effect in this COVID period." Scotland complete their Six Nations campaign on Saturday before playing Italy, France and Fiji in the Autumn Nations Cup.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Health News Roundup: U.S. strikes deal with Lilly for potential COVID-19 antibody drug; UK says COVID-19 vaccine roll out could start before Christmas and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-From abortion rights to 'magic mushrooms,' U.S. voters will decide

Voters in 32 U.S. states and the District of Columbia will have the opportunity on Tuesday to approve or reject a wide range of ballot questions, ranging from proposals on elections, abortion rights and taxes to even one on legalizing magic...

Walmart removes guns, ammunition on display at US stores

Walmart says it has removed ammunition and firearms from displays at its US stores, citing civil unrest in some areas. The nations largest retailer, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, sells firearms in about half of its 4,700 stores.We have se...

Tech giants report higher profits - some more than others

Five technology giants are reporting earnings Thursday, providing the latest indication of whether they are rebounding from an economic slowdown earlier this year. The results come a day after the CEOs of Facebook, Google and Twitter testif...

Alphabet sales growth revived as advertisers flock back to Google

Google parent Alphabet Inc on Thursday powered back to sales growth, beating analysts estimates for the third quarter as businesses initially hobbled by the coronavirus pandemic resumed advertising with the internets biggest supplier of ads...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020