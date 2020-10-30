Left Menu
Development News Edition

Juventus needs to find a way to win without Ronaldo

Ronaldo is also struggling to watch from the sidelines as he remains in quarantine in his house in Turin. The 35-year-old Ronaldo caused controversy on Wednesday when he posted a photo on Instagram, hours before the match against Barcelona, and the day after his latest test result was still positive for the virus.

PTI | Milan | Updated: 30-10-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 13:37 IST
Juventus needs to find a way to win without Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's status remains unclear going into this weekend's Serie A games, which means Juventus may have to finally find a way to win without him. Ronaldo has yet to be cleared to return after testing positive for the coronavirus more than two weeks ago, and his absence has been keenly felt by a young Juventus side which is going through a transition under new coach Andrea Pirlo.

The nine-time defending Serie A champion has drawn its last two league matches without Ronaldo — against last-place Crotone and Hellas Verona — and was outclassed by Barcelona in a 2-0 loss in the Champions League on Wednesday. On paper, though, Juventus should still be able to beat newly promoted Spezia on Sunday even if Ronaldo can't play. But the Bianconeri have only won 55% percent of their matches without Ronaldo since the Portuguese star joined from Real Madrid in 2018, and are in danger of slipping behind in the domestic title race.

The two recent draws has left it four points leader AC Milan, which tries to extend its unbeaten record when it travels to Udinese on Sunday. Ronaldo is also struggling to watch from the sidelines as he remains in quarantine in his house in Turin.

The 35-year-old Ronaldo caused controversy on Wednesday when he posted a photo on Instagram, hours before the match against Barcelona, and the day after his latest test result was still positive for the virus. Ronaldo captioned the photo: “Feeling good and healthy! Forza Juve!” However, he added a comment — which he later deleted — using an expletive to describe the test for COVID-19.

“He's young, strong and rich. He may even not believe in the virus. If the situation wasn't so dramatic, it would make you laugh,” Massimo Galli, the director of infectious diseases at Milan's Luigi Sacco hospital, said on Thursday. “But people who have all this following shouldn't create more chaos.” Álvaro Morata has stood in for Ronaldo and scored twice in a 2-0 win at Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League last week. The Spain forward had three goals ruled out for offside against Barcelona. Juventus didn't muster a shot on target in that match and Pirlo knows he won't be given much time if the pressure continues to grow despite only taking charge in the offseason.

The 41-year-old Pirlo was handed his first coaching job at the end of July when he was put in charge of Juventus' under-23 team, which plays in Serie C. But he had not led a game before he was promoted to replace the fired Maurizio Sarri just over a week later. “It's a building year but we want to get results. I'm not here to build and not get wins,” Pirlo said. “Maybe we need a bit of time but we have to know that results have to arrive through a style of play that maybe we are struggling to assimilate.”

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai City FC rope in Ranawade, Rohlupuia

Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City on Friday confirmed the signing of defender Amey Ranawade and midfielder PC RohlupuiaWhile 22-year-old Ranawade joins the Islanders on a one-year contract, 21-year-old Rohlupuia has inked a four-yea...

Delhi cabinet approves over Rs 40 cr to give insurance to lawyers

The Delhi cabinet has approved over Rs 40 crore to provide medical insurance of Rs 5 lakh and term insurance of Rs 10 lakh to lawyers, who are residents of the national capital, Law minister Kailash Gahlot said Friday. The lawyers will be i...

New arrest after France church attack, security tightened

A new suspect is in custody Friday in the investigation into a gruesome attack by a Tunisian man who killed three people in a French church, as France heightened its security alert amid religious and geopolitical tensions around cartoons of...

Judge: Ex-CIA officer spy case too complex for speedy trial

A case against a former CIA officer accused of spying for China is too complex for a trial to happen until at least September 2021, a judge has ruled. Prosecutors asked the judge to declare the case complex against Alexander Yuk Ching Ma, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020