Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lahiri gives away front nine gains at Bermuda Championships

Peter Malnati, who saw his infant son at a PGA TOUR event for the first time since the pandemic, shot a round of 8-under 63 for a one-shot lead over Ryan Armour and Doug Ghim, who birdied his last two holes. The Bermuda Championship, which has allowed 500 spectators a day as the PGA Tour threw the event open for fans for the first time since the PLAYERS, has been upgraded to full status, which means 500 Fedex Points and an invitation to the Masters Tournament next year.

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 30-10-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 14:02 IST
Lahiri gives away front nine gains at Bermuda Championships

Three bogeys on the back nine spoilt Anirban Lahiri's opening-day card at the Bermuda Championship as the ace Indian golfer had to settle for a three-under 68 that placed him Tied-26th. Lahiri was 5-under through the first 10 holes but finished the last seven holes in two-over at the Port Royal.

He had started with a 66 on the same course last year and had a chance to better the score but for the terrible back nine. Lahiri started birdie-birdie before dropping a shot on fourth. He quickly steadied himself and birdied fifth, sixth and ninth to turn in 4-under. A birdie on 10th made it 5-under. He suffered back-to-back bogeys on 12th and 13th but did get one back on 17th, only to drop a shot on 18th.

Meanwhile, Arjun Atwal began with a birdie and then had to wait till the 18th for his only other birdie. In between he dropped a double bogey and four other bogeys for a disappointing 4-over 75, leaving him to do a lot of work to stay on for the weekend. Peter Malnati, who saw his infant son at a PGA TOUR event for the first time since the pandemic, shot a round of 8-under 63 for a one-shot lead over Ryan Armour and Doug Ghim, who birdied his last two holes.

The Bermuda Championship, which has allowed 500 spectators a day as the PGA Tour threw the event open for fans for the first time since the PLAYERS, has been upgraded to full status, which means 500 Fedex Points and an invitation to the Masters Tournament next year. Till last year, the Bermuda Championship was held in the same week as the HSBC Champions in Shanghai, which was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic this year. Three players Doc Redman, Vaughn Taylor and Chase Seiffert were at 65.

Three-time major champion and Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington opened with a 67 while Fred Funk, the 64-year-old regular on the PGA TOUR Champions, shot 69 as he played in the same group as his son, Taylor Funk, who shot a 73. The Bermuda Championship also heralds the start of consecutive PGA TOUR events allowing limited fans. The Houston Open has said it will sell no more than 2,000 tickets a day. The Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua, the first event of 2021, also announced this week it would have limited fans.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai City FC rope in Ranawade, Rohlupuia

Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City on Friday confirmed the signing of defender Amey Ranawade and midfielder PC RohlupuiaWhile 22-year-old Ranawade joins the Islanders on a one-year contract, 21-year-old Rohlupuia has inked a four-yea...

Delhi cabinet approves over Rs 40 cr to give insurance to lawyers

The Delhi cabinet has approved over Rs 40 crore to provide medical insurance of Rs 5 lakh and term insurance of Rs 10 lakh to lawyers, who are residents of the national capital, Law minister Kailash Gahlot said Friday. The lawyers will be i...

New arrest after France church attack, security tightened

A new suspect is in custody Friday in the investigation into a gruesome attack by a Tunisian man who killed three people in a French church, as France heightened its security alert amid religious and geopolitical tensions around cartoons of...

Judge: Ex-CIA officer spy case too complex for speedy trial

A case against a former CIA officer accused of spying for China is too complex for a trial to happen until at least September 2021, a judge has ruled. Prosecutors asked the judge to declare the case complex against Alexander Yuk Ching Ma, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020