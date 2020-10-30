Left Menu
Development News Edition

Waiting to earn India jersey again, says Dispan Tirkey

Dispan Tirkey, who was part of the India Colts team that lifted the FIH Junior Men's World Cup in 2016, is leaving no stone unturned to don the Indian jersey again.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 30-10-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 17:35 IST
Waiting to earn India jersey again, says Dispan Tirkey
Indian hockey team defender Dispan Tirkey (Photo/ Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI

Dispan Tirkey, who was part of the India Colts team that lifted the FIH Junior Men's World Cup in 2016, is leaving no stone unturned to don the Indian jersey again. Tirkey has had a rough patch over the past two years. After his last appearance for the senior India team in 2018 at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, he has been in and out of the senior core probable list while most of 2019 he had been out of action due to a career-threatening surgery.

Now, back in the reckoning, Tirkey wants to make most of the opportunity he has been provided with. "The last two years have been very challenging for me. While I went back to representing the Junior team in a few tournaments, I was mostly out of action in 2019 due to the surgery I required. It took me a while before I could return to full fitness but now that I am given another opportunity to show my potential, I want to make full use of it," Tirkey, who was Vice-Captain of the India Colts team that won the FIH Junior Men's World Cup held in Lucknow in 2016, said in a Hockey India release.

Having been selected in the senior core probable group again, Tirkey says his focus is now on executing what the chief coach expects of him and also focus on his drag-flicking. "After the lockdown, we have begun activities in a slow and steady manner. We are building up our game slowly and the sessions are not very tough yet. It is more like going back to basics and I feel this is the perfect time for me to work on my drag flicking skills and I have been focused on improvising this skill," expressed Tirkey who hails from Odisha.

Though India may not travel for any competitions this year due to the prevailing travel restrictions, Tirkey hopes he will earn the India jersey again. "I am working on giving my 100 percent in every session. I last played for India at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in 2018 and I am waiting to earn back the India jersey again. The Core Group is strong with some very good players and I will have to bring out my best performance to earn a spot again in the India team and I am working towards it with a positive frame of mind," Tirkey said. (ANI)

Also Read: Migrant workers given starring role in Indian festival tribute

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi slaps fine on Titan employee for violating insider trading norms

Markets watchdog Sebi has imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on an employee of Titan Company for violating insider trading norms back in 2018. Theekevedu B Alexander noticee was a designated employee of the company and had traded on two trading da...

DAE to build incubation centres in Mumbai, Chennai, Indore to work with startups: AEC chairman

The Department of Atomic Energy DAE will be establishing incubation centres at its units in the financial capital, Indore and Kalpakkam near Chennai, to help entrepreneurs develop nuclear products for the society based on nuclear technologi...

Earthquake of magnitude 6.6 shakes Turkey's Aegean coast

An earthquake of magnitude of 6.6 shook Turkeys Aegean coast on Friday, Turkeys Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency AFAD said.The epicenter was some 17 km 11 miles off the coast of the Izmir province, at a depth of 16 km, AFAD said...

Southern European bond yields rise; Euribor rates hit record lows

Southern European government bond yields rose on Friday as Spain joined other countries on the continent in imposing tougher rules to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Spain will be under a state of emergency until early May, giving regio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020