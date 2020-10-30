Left Menu
Former CEO Haroon Lorgat named in interim nine-member CSA board

The South African government on Friday named Haroon Lorgat, Omphile Ramela, and Andre Odendaal in a nine-person interim Cricket South Africa (CSA) board after the entire body had resigned earlier this week.

30-10-2020
CSA Logo.

The South African government on Friday named Haroon Lorgat, Omphile Ramela, and Andre Odendaal in a nine-person interim Cricket South Africa (CSA) board after the entire body had resigned earlier this week. The names of the members and the functions of the interim board were announced by Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

The interim board will also include Stavros Nicolaou, Judith February, Andile Dawn Mbatha, Xolani Vonya, and Nkeko Caroline Mampuru. "The board is going to have no holy cows. It is not going to be bound by decisions that may not be in the best interest of cricket. We are emphasising that it is an interim board," ESPNcricinfo quoted Mthethwa as saying.

"We think that within three months, they would have delivered, especially because this is a group of people who would know what to do," he added. Lorgat has held senior positions in the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the CSA in the past. He had left CSA three years ago and was replaced by Thabang Moroe, under whom Mzansi Super League was launched.

The cricket board will be chaired by Judge Zak Yacoob. "I made several attempts in meeting with their board and members council, to encourage Cricket SA to pre-empt any action on my part by demonstrating that they have capacity, will and desire to self-correct," said Mtethwa.

"But it dawned on me that no matter how long we nudge cricket, no matter how long we delay the inevitable, we will be faced with it because quite clearly, there was no way that Cricket South Africa was in a position to self-correct," he added. (ANI)

