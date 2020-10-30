Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Tributes pour in for Maradona on 60th birthday

Nevertheless, friends sent tributes to the iconic and flamboyant player best known for leading Argentina to the 1986 World Cup title. A billboard featuring Maradona's face was unveiled on Buenos Aires' majestic central Avenida, alongside the obelisk where fans traditionally gather to celebrate major victories.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 30-10-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 21:09 IST
Soccer-Tributes pour in for Maradona on 60th birthday

Diego Maradona celebrated his 60th birthday on Friday with tributes from around the world and a 100-metre long billboard being erected in his honour in the centre of Buenos Aires. However, the Gimnasia y Esgrima coach is expected to spend a quiet day at home and could miss the restart of the Argentine league due to fears about COVID-19.

The former Boca Juniors and Napoli striker was reported to have come into contact with someone who displayed COVID-19 symptoms and could miss his side's home match against Patronato, the first in the restarted top flight league campaign that was paused in March. Nevertheless, friends sent tributes to the iconic and flamboyant player best known for leading Argentina to the 1986 World Cup title.

A billboard featuring Maradona's face was unveiled on Buenos Aires' majestic central Avenida, alongside the obelisk where fans traditionally gather to celebrate major victories. On Instagram, football greats from around the world - former Brazil striker Ronaldo Nazario, manager Jose Mourinho and former Italy captain Franco Baresi among them - shared their best wishes.

"I start my 60th with these marvellous messages that you've all sent me," Maradona said in response. "Thanks for your love and your friendship. This is the best present you could have given me." Maradona is widely acknowledged to be one of the greatest footballers of all time.

He won the 1986 World Cup with Argentina and his two goals against England in the quarter-final victory - one the infamous Hand of God, the second a brilliant solo goal – are unforgettable moments in sporting history. He also transformed Italian club Napoli, helping them to their first league title in 1987, as well as to the UEFA Cup in 1989 and another Serie A trophy a year later.

But there was also a dark side that cost him dearly. Maradona's drug addiction tainted his later years in Italy and led to him being kicked out of the 1994 World Cup and banned from the game for 15 months.

Knee injuries took their toll as did weight problems and he was hospitalized in 2004 with severe heart and respiratory problems linked to cocaine use. He now often uses crutches to walk.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

The Expendables 4 cast, release updates, what we know more on recent developments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Software engineer goes missing, Ghaziabad police register abduction case

The Sihani Gate police registered a case of abduction after a software engineer went missing three days ago, an official said on Friday. According to police, Prag Ghosh 46, a resident of Palm Court Society in Raj Nagar extension, had gone m...

Revocation of Kamal Nath's star campaigner status: Cong to move SC

The Congress on Friday said it will move the Supreme Court against the Election Commissions decision to revoke the star campaigner status of its senior leader Kamal Nath ahead of November 3 bypolls in Madhya Pradesh. Reacting to the develop...

European shares slide on the week as lockdowns dull recovery hopes

Some strong earnings helped European stocks end higher on Friday, but they posted their sharpest weekly and monthly declines since a brutal selloff in March, as a new round of coronavirus lockdowns dampened prospects for a sustained economi...

Reliance Retail pre-tax profit falls 13.77 pc to Rs 2,009 cr in Sept quarter

Reliance Retail on Friday reported a 13.77 per cent fall in its pre-tax profit to Rs 2,009 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd RIL had posted a pre-tax profit, or Ebitda earnings before...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020