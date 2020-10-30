Ritu Phogat wins third straight MMA title

Indian wrestler-turned-Mixed Martial Arts fighter Ritu Phogat won her third consecutive MMA championship title in Singapore on Friday. The 26-year-old Indian notched up a technical knockout win over Cambodia's Nou Srey Pov in the second round.

"It feels ecstatic to have a hat-trick in my MMA career with this win," Ritu said in a release. "Moreover, the hardships and challenges that I faced during to the pandemic have indeed paid off. I feel euphoric to be taking India to a new height in the MMA space and I cannot be more proud. "I am grateful to my family, friends and fans back home who have rooted for me unwaveringly and have been extremely optimistic about my performance today. Lastly, I would also want to thank my coach who has played a significant role in my journey."