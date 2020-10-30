Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wahab, Afridi help Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 26 runs

Pakistan 281 for 8 in 50 overs (Haris Sohail 71, Imam ul Haq 58, Imad Wasim 34 n.o Chisro 2 for 31) Zimbabwe 255 all out 49.4 overs (Brendon Taylor 112, Wesley Madhevere 55, Sean Ervine 41.

PTI | Rawalpindi | Updated: 30-10-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 22:42 IST
Wahab, Afridi help Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 26 runs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Wahab Riaz shared nine wickets amongst themselves to spare Pakistan the blushes against Zimbabwe in the first ODI at the Rawalpindi Stadium here on Friday. Pakistan, playing their first ODI since October last year, emerged winners by 26 runs.

The hosts made 281 for 8 after electing to bat first but Zimbabwe came close to a upset win with veteran Brendon Taylor (112) scoring a superb hundred and youngster, Wesley Madhevere, rattling the home side in a century partnership. Zimbabwe looked set for a shock win at 234 for four in the 45th over but then Wahab (4/41) and Shaheen (5/49) ran amok sharing the remaining six wickets.

The 20-year old, with just three ODIs behind him, batted with assurance hitting seven fours as he and Taylor (11 fours, three sixes) put on 119 runs for the fifth wicket. Taylor was picked up by Shaheen in the next over after Madhevere's dismissal and Zimbabwe then lost their last five wickets for only 21 runs to be bowled out for 255 in the final over.

Taylor also put on 71 runs for the third wicket with Sean Ervine (41) after Shaheen had dismissed openers, Chari and skipper Chamu Chibhabha, quickly. Earlier, Pakistan batting disappointed as all the top order batsmen struggled to even score at a run a ball run rate with Haris Sohail top scoring with 71 from 82 balls with six fours and two sixes and opener, Imam ul Haq making 58 from 75 balls.

The Pakistani batsmen had some 150 dot balls in their innings as the Zimbabwean spinners, Chisoro (2 for 31), Madhevere and Sikander Raza (1 for 45) made run scoring difficult on a pitch which offered some help to them. Pakistan surprisingly opted to go in with just one spinner, packing their attack with pacers and giving a ODI cap to Haris Rauf who has earlier represented his country in T20 internationals.

The Pakistan innings got some impetus late when Faheem Ashraf (23 from 16 balls) and Imad Wasim (34 not out) played some big shots to pick up the scoring rate. Imam found himself run out in a comical mix up with Haris Sohail with both batsmen running to the same end in the 26th over.

Zimbabwe playing their first intentional series since early this year dropped some chances but overall they appeared to brush off their rustiness quickly. Brief scores: Pakistan 281 for 8 in 50 overs (Haris Sohail 71, Imam ul Haq 58, Imad Wasim 34 n.o Chisro 2 for 31) Zimbabwe 255 all out 49.4 overs (Brendon Taylor 112, Wesley Madhevere 55, Sean Ervine 41. Shaheen Shah Afridi 5/49, Wahab Riaz 4/41).

TRENDING

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Kenya: Magoha approves return of all students to school

ADB approves grant to scale up renewable energy development project in Maldives

Xiaomi overtakes Apple as world's third-biggest smartphone brand; Samsung on top

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Climate pledges from Asia send 'extremely important' signal, says U.N. climate chief

Pledges by China, Japan and South Korea to slash carbon emissions to net zero are extremely important signs of leadership in reviving global efforts to tackle climate change, the United Nations climate chief said on Friday. Patricia Espinos...

Rajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets

Rajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets in a crucial IPL match here on Friday. Sent in to bat, Chris Gayle smashed a 63-ball 99, while KL Rahul hit 46 off 41 as KXIP posted 185 for four against RR.However, Stokes 26-ball 50 a...

Strong earthquake kills 14 people in Turkey and Greek islands

Fourteen people were killed in Turkey and Greece after a strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday, bringing buildings crashing down and setting off tidal waves which slammed into coastal areas and islands. People ran onto streets i...

Russia makes preliminary submission of COVID-19 vaccine to Brazil regulators

The Russian Direct Investment Fund RDIF, which is backing the development and roll-out of Russias Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, said on Friday it had completed the pre-submission of preliminary documents to Brazils health regulator. The pre-s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020