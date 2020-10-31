Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Brilliant Stokes keeps Rajasthan in intriguing IPL playoffs race

A stroke-filled half-century from Ben Stokes helped Rajasthan Royals snap Kings XI Punjab's five-match winning streak in the Indian Premier League on Friday, leaving the race for the playoffs spots intriguingly poised. Rajasthan skipper Smith hailed Stokes as "exceptional" and said he hoped his team was peaking at the right time. The season "has ebbed and flowed.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 31-10-2020 11:12 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 11:12 IST
Cricket-Brilliant Stokes keeps Rajasthan in intriguing IPL playoffs race

A stroke-filled half-century from Ben Stokes helped Rajasthan Royals snap Kings XI Punjab's five-match winning streak in the Indian Premier League on Friday, leaving the race for the playoffs spots intriguingly poised. Opening the batting, England all-rounder Stokes hit six fours and three sixes in his 26-ball 50 to set up a comfortable chase for the Steve Smith-led Rajasthan, who overhauled a 186-run target with seven wickets and 15 balls to spare.

Stokes' brilliance overshadowed Punjab's Chris Gayle, who wrote his name into the history books by becoming the first player to smash 1,000 sixes in the Twenty20 format before he was dismissed for 99. Rajasthan skipper Smith hailed Stokes as "exceptional" and said he hoped his team was peaking at the right time.

The season "has ebbed and flowed. It would have been nice to have a few more wins in the middle," Smith said. "The way the tournament plays you want to be peaking at the right time. Obviously we still need to do a bit to make the playoffs."

With the win, Rajasthan climbed to fifth in the eight-team league with 12 points from 13 matches to remain in the hunt for the four playoff spots in the tournament, which is being held in the United Arab Emirates due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "When you are in a position like we are as a team, there's nothing to lose really. Just go out there and express yourself and give the best account of yourself," Stokes said after picking up the man-of-the-match award.

Punjab and Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders have the same number of points with all three teams having one match left in the regular season before the playoffs start on Thursday. Champions Mumbai Indians are the only side to have sealed their playoffs berth, having won eight of their 12 matches. The Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by India captain Virat Kohli, and Delhi Capitals are also in the mix with 14 points each.

TRENDING

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

China suspends imports from Ecuadorian company after coronavirus found on seafood packaging

China suspended imports from FIREXPA S.A., an Ecuadorian seafood product manufacturer, after the novel coronavirus was found on the packaging of a batch of imported frozen fish, according to a notice by the General Administration of Customs...

Can't wait to get started on 'Looop Lapeta': Tahir Raj Bhasin on Taapsee Pannu co-starrer

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin is thrilled to be back on a film set for his next, Looop Lapeta, in which he is paired opposite Taapsee Pannu. The actor, who will also be seen playing the role of the veteran Sunil Gavaskar in the Ranveer Singh starr...

Take action against discharge of untreated sewage into Trimbakeshwar river: NGT tells Maharashtra

The National Green Tribunal has directed Chief Secretary, Maharashtra to take remedial action including actions against the erring officers in connection with the discharge of untreated sewage into Trimbakeshwar river in Nasik district. A b...

5 Bangladeshis, 12 Indians apprehended by BSF for illeglly crossing border

Five Bangladeshis and 12 Indian nationals were apprehended by Border Security Force personnel in separate incidents, for illegally crossing the Indo-Bangla border in West Bengals Nadia district, a statement issued by the paramilitary force ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020