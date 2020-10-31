Left Menu
Mumbai City sign Chanso Horam, Naorem Tondomba Singh

Mumbai City FC on Saturday announced the signing of midfielders Chanso Horam and Naorem Tondomba Singh as both have penned deals that will keep them at the club until 2024.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-10-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 16:48 IST
Mumbai City FC logo . Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai City FC on Saturday announced the signing of midfielders Chanso Horam and Naorem Tondomba Singh as both have penned deals that will keep them at the club until 2024. As a part of their development, the duo will be loaned out for the 2020-21 campaign with 18-year-old Chanso Horam heading to Trau FC and Naorem Tondomba Singh heading to new I-League entrants Sudeva FC.

"I am excited to be a part of this huge club. This, however, is just the start and I have long road ahead of me now. The club and I both agree that going out on loan at this point of time in my career will help me get more minutes and become a better player. I would like to wish my Mumbai City family a successful season ahead," Chanso Horam said in an official statement. Both up-and-coming midfielders, Chanso last featured for NEROCA and gave impressive performances in the I-League and made 15 appearances for the Manipuri club. Tondomba, 21, joins the Islanders after having plied his trade for East Bengal in the 2019-20 campaign, making 9 appearances across all competitions.

"Chanso and Tondomba are exceptional talents in midfield who have the ability to influence the game from the middle of the park. They are both still very young in their football careers, and after having had dialogues with the Club and the players, we have decided to loan them out for this season," head coach Sergio Lobera said "They are aware of our expectations from them, and I am sure getting more minutes under their belt will help them have a bright future here at Mumbai City," he added. (ANI)

