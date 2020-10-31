Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hamilton leads only practice session as F1 returns to Imola

Lewis Hamilton finished ahead of Max Verstappen in the only practice session for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Saturday as Formula One returned to the Imola circuit for the first time since 2006. Hamilton clocked 1 minute, 14.726 seconds on the Enzo and Dino Ferrari track to finish 0.297 ahead of Verstappen's Red Bull. Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was third, 0.492 behind.

PTI | Imola | Updated: 31-10-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 16:51 IST
Hamilton leads only practice session as F1 returns to Imola
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Lewis Hamilton finished ahead of Max Verstappen in the only practice session for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Saturday as Formula One returned to the Imola circuit for the first time since 2006. Hamilton clocked 1 minute, 14.726 seconds on the Enzo and Dino Ferrari track to finish 0.297 ahead of Verstappen's Red Bull.

Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was third, 0.492 behind. In a sign of F1's progress, Hamilton was more than eight seconds faster than Michael Schumacher's pole position time for the 2006 San Marino GP at Imola.

Mercedes can clinch a record seventh straight constructors' title in Sunday's race unless Red Bull outscores it by 34 points — something Red Bull hasn't done in more than four years. Only one 90-minute practice session was held as part of an abbreviated weekend inserted into the rescheduled calendar due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pierre Gasly of Alphatauri was fourth and Charles Leclerc of Ferrari was fifth. Qualifying was scheduled for later Saturday.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Make Science Great Again U.S. researchers dream of life after TrumpFrom his lab in Toulouse, France, Benjamin Sanderson models the range of extreme risks to humans from climate change, ...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Change Meow the California neighborhood where dogs and cats are vying for mayorOne Californian neighborhood had had enough of the acrimonious atmosphere among people ahead of the Nov. 3 U.S...

Sonowal turns 59

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal turned 59 on Saturday and was greeted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Governor Jagadish Mukhi, his cabinet colleagues and other political leaders. Shah extended his b...

Several districts in Rajasthan placed under NSA ahead of Gurjar protest

Several districts in Rajasthan have been put under the National Security Act NSA, 1980 keeping in mind the possible disruptions in law and order, during the Gurjar Mahapanchayat on November 1. As per an order issued by Administrative Secret...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020