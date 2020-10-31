Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Bottas bags pole at Imola as Hamilton rues poor lap

Valtteri Bottas took pole position for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on Saturday with Mercedes team mate and Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton lamenting a poor lap and qualifying second.

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 21:08 IST
Motor racing-Bottas bags pole at Imola as Hamilton rues poor lap
Red Bull's Max Verstappen was third fastest, after a power unit scare in the second phase sent mechanics scrambling to fix his car, with AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly a stand-out fourth on the grid. Image Credit: ANI

Valtteri Bottas took pole position for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on Saturday with Mercedes teammate and Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton lamenting a poor lap and qualifying second. Red Bull's Max Verstappen was third fastest after a power unit scare in the second phase sent mechanics scrambling to fix his car, with AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly a stand-out fourth on the grid.

Mercedes need only a fourth-place finish in Sunday's race, and maybe not even that, to secure a record seventh successive constructors' world championship. The pole, with a time of one minute 13.609 seconds, was a 13th in 13 races for the champions and fourth for Bottas in 2020.

Sunday's race will be the first Grand Prix at Imola since 2006, with the track returning to flesh out a calendar ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the third in Italy this season. "This track, when you push flat out, it's beautiful. I knew I had to improve in the last lap and I found those small gains that were needed," said Bottas, whose second flying lap was 0.097 quicker than Hamilton's.

"It's a great feeling when you get those. "It's going to be a good fight. It's one of the longest runs in the calendar into Turn One so no doubt Lewis and Max will be chasing me, but it's a good place to start and hopefully, the pace is good."

Hamilton leads Bottas by 77 points, having won eight times so far this season. POOR LAP

The 35-year-old, who celebrated a record 92nd win at the previous race in Portugal, is closing on a record-equalling seventh drivers' title although he will have to wait at least until Turkey in two weeks' time for a chance to seal it. "Valtteri did a great job. It was a pretty...poor lap from myself. These things happen, you can't always get it perfect," said Hamilton, who had been quickest after the first flying laps in phase three and also in practice.

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix has been condensed into two days, without Friday practice and drivers having to get to grips with it quickly on Saturday. Hamilton predicted a "pretty boring race" on Sunday with overtaking difficult.

"You can overtake on this long straight but it's quite narrow, and you can't follow. Once you get into Turn One, it's a train from there, there's no single place to overtake anywhere else," he said. Australian Daniel Ricciardo qualified fifth for Renault with Verstappen's Thai teammate Alexander Albon sixth after having laps deleted throughout the three-part session for exceeding track limits.

"That was the best lap I've done so far this year," commented Ricciardo. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will be seventh on the grid at a circuit named after team founder Enzo and son Dino, with four- times world champion teammate Sebastian Vettel only 14th.

The German lines up behind the Williams of George Russell, 13th, for the second race in a row. AlphaTauri's Daniil Kvyat, whose place at the team is under threat for 2021, qualified eighth with McLaren's Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz ninth and 10th.

Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen, the oldest driver on the grid and only one with previous Formula One race experience at Imola, qualified 18th.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

J&K administration apportions assets, liabilities, posts between UTs of J&K, Ladakh

The assets, liabilities and administrative posts of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir have been apportioned between the union territories of JK and Ladakh with effect from Saturday, according to an official statement. The apportio...

UK PM Johnson to impose England national lockdown until Dec. 2 - ITV

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will impose a new month-long national lockdown in England until Dec. 2, ITVs political editor said on Saturday.All but essential shops will be asked to close and people should no longer meet family or fr...

Suspected Islamists kill 17 civilians in eastern Congo raid

Assailants killed at least 17 people in a raid on a village in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday night, local authorities said, blaming fighters from an Islamist militia group. The army confirmed the attack in the Bulik...

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs SRH

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad here on SaturdayRoyal Challengers Bangalore Innings Josh Philippe c Pandey b Khan 32 Devdutt Padikkal b Sandeep ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020