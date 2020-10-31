Soccer-Lazio say 'some squad members' test positive for COVID-19

Serie A side Lazio said some members of their squad had tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, although they did not name them or say how many there were. "On the basis of these results, the whole squad will repeat the tests in order to identify the players that can be used in (Sunday's) match between Torino and Lazio," the club said in a statement.

A pre-match news conference with coach Simone Inzaghi was cancelled. Lazio sent a depleted squad to Belgium for their Champions League match at Club Brugge on Wednesday, bringing in four youth team players to make up the numbers in what coach Simone Inzaghi described as a surreal situation.

However, the club did not specify which of the players who missed the game, if any, had tested positive for COVID-19.