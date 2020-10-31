Left Menu
Tennis-Rublev sets up Vienna Open final with lucky loser Sonego

Thiem struggled with blisters on his foot and pulled out of next week's Paris Masters as a result. Rublev, 23, will be up against Italian Lorenzo Sonego, who stunned world number one Novak Djokovic in straight sets on Friday and beat Briton Dan Evans 6-3 6-4 in the semi-final.

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 22:11 IST
Andrey Rublev marched into the Vienna Open final after Saturday's semi-final opponent Kevin Anderson retired with a leg injury in the second set to leave the Russian one win away from securing a Tour-leading fifth title in 2020. Rublev, ranked eighth in the world, has yet to drop a set at the tournament and moved into the final when South African Anderson retired while trailing 6-4 4-1.

"I don't know why it's going so well. I have such an amazing team, such amazing friends around me that always support me and probably that's why I'm playing so good," Rublev said in an on-court interview. "I already (had) a really great season, so I came here to enjoy, to do my best, to fight for every point, every match, and now here I am in the final."

Anderson is Rublev's second opponent to retire with injury this week after Jannik Sinner in the last-16 while the Russian also beat injured defending champion Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals. Thiem struggled with blisters on his foot and pulled out of next week's Paris Masters as a result.

Rublev, 23, will be up against Italian Lorenzo Sonego, who stunned world number one Novak Djokovic in straight sets on Friday and beat Briton Dan Evans 6-3 6-4 in the semi-final. Sonego, who lost his final qualifier but entered the main draw as a lucky loser, fired 25 winners in the 80-minute contest to advance to only his second ATP Tour final.

