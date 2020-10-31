Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Wasn't surprising to see so much dew here in Sharjah, says Warner

After registering a comprehensive five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner on Saturday said that it was not surprising to see so much dew in Sharjah.

ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 31-10-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 23:26 IST
IPL 13: Wasn't surprising to see so much dew here in Sharjah, says Warner
SunRisers Hyderabad in action against RCB (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

After registering a comprehensive five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner on Saturday said that it was not surprising to see so much dew in Sharjah. Wriddhiman Saha and Jason Holder played knocks of 39 and 26 respectively as SunRisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by five wickets here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The Warner-led side registered a comprehensive win as they won the match with 35 balls to spare.

With this win, SunRisers Hyderabad have now climbed to the fourth spot in the points table with 12 points from 13 matches. On the other hand, RCB is in second place with 14 points from 13 matches. "Losing Vijay Shankar is a big miss. For us, we have worked out, how to go about at the top of the order. With the bowling, the credit goes to them. The wicket is slowing up a bit, the bowlers got to adapt to it. Tonight the bowlers have executed it well. Dubai has been the same, I think it gets dewy here. It wasn't a surprise at all," Warner told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

"Holder's a great all-rounder. To bowl a bouncer against someone like him, you have to dig it very short. It's great to have that consistency. We knew we had to win today, and that's the case in the next game. In 2016 we had to win three games and we did that," he added. Earlier, SunRisers Hyderabad's bowlers did not let RCB fly away and as a result, Virat Kohli's side was restricted to 120/7 in the allotted twenty overs.

Joshua Philippe top-scored for RCB as he played a knock of 32 runs while for SRH, Sandeep Sharma and Jason Holder scalped two wickets each. SRH will next take on Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, November 3 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (ANI)

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Google Meet adds support for custom virtual backgrounds

Here's a first look at Micromax In series smartphone with 48MP quad camera

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Have come up through hard work, not parachuted: Suvendu Adhikari

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal minister Suvendu Adhikari Saturday said he has come up through hard work and has not been parachuted or helped to move up the rungs - a comment which did not go down well with the partys top ...

Austria orders curfew and shuts restaurants to fight 'exploding' COVID

Austria on Saturday announced a nighttime curfew and the closure of cafes, bars and restaurants to all but take-away service as a surge in coronavirus infections threatens to overwhelm its hospitals.The Alpine country had a swift and effect...

Ivory Coast votes for president despite areas of unrest

Ivory Coast citizens cast their ballots in a largely peaceful presidential vote on Saturday but opposition calls to disrupt or boycott the process caused pockets of unrest in a tense standoff over President Alassane Ouattaras bid for a thir...

'Adorable and admirable': PM Modi lauds 4-year-old girl's rendition of 'Vande Mataram'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday termed as adorable and admirable a four-year-old girls rendition of Vande Mataram which has caught the attention of scores of netizens. Four-year-old Esther Hnamte from Mizoram caught the attention o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020