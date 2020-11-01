Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-All eyes on Paris after England secure bonus-point win in Italy

England, who began the day 23 points behind Ireland on points difference and two ahead of France, are now six ahead of the Irish and will hope they don't manage a bonus-point win over the French that would give them the title whatever the score. England, playing their first game since March, made hard work of it and started to gain control only when scrumhalf Ben Youngs marked his 100th appearance with his second try to open up a 17-5 lead early in the second half.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 01-11-2020 00:23 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 00:17 IST
Rugby-All eyes on Paris after England secure bonus-point win in Italy
England, playing their first game since March, made hard work of it and started to gain control only when scrum-half Ben Youngs marked his 100th appearance with his second try to open up a 17-5 lead early in the second half. Image Credit: pixabay

England finished strongly to beat Italy 34-5 in Rome and put themselves in prime position to win the Six Nations championship but they must wait until the end of the France v Ireland game later on Saturday to discover if they have done enough. England, who began the day 23 points behind Ireland on points difference and two ahead of France, are now six ahead of the Irish and will hope they don't manage a bonus-point win over the French that would give them the title whatever the score.

England, playing their first game since March, made hard work of it and started to gain control only when scrum-half Ben Youngs marked his 100th appearance with his second try to open up a 17-5 lead early in the second half. Further tries for Jamie George, Tom Curry and Henry Slade took England clear but it was a performance to forget, albeit one that might be enough to secure their third title in five years.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Google Meet adds support for custom virtual backgrounds

Here's a first look at Micromax In series smartphone with 48MP quad camera

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Have come up through hard work, not parachuted: Suvendu Adhikari

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal minister Suvendu Adhikari Saturday said he has come up through hard work and has not been parachuted or helped to move up the rungs - a comment which did not go down well with the partys top ...

Austria orders curfew and shuts restaurants to fight 'exploding' COVID

Austria on Saturday announced a nighttime curfew and the closure of cafes, bars and restaurants to all but take-away service as a surge in coronavirus infections threatens to overwhelm its hospitals.The Alpine country had a swift and effect...

Ivory Coast votes for president despite areas of unrest

Ivory Coast citizens cast their ballots in a largely peaceful presidential vote on Saturday but opposition calls to disrupt or boycott the process caused pockets of unrest in a tense standoff over President Alassane Ouattaras bid for a thir...

'Adorable and admirable': PM Modi lauds 4-year-old girl's rendition of 'Vande Mataram'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday termed as adorable and admirable a four-year-old girls rendition of Vande Mataram which has caught the attention of scores of netizens. Four-year-old Esther Hnamte from Mizoram caught the attention o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020